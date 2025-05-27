Traveller camp pitches-up at Queen’s Links with caged animals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Traveller camp pitches-up at Queen’s Links with caged animals

Caravans could be seen opposite the Aberdeen beach Burger King restaurant.

By Graham Fleming
Caravans on an area of grass at Aberdeen beach.
A new traveller camp has been set up at Aberdeen beach. Image: DC Thomson

A new Traveller camp has been set up on an area of parkland near Aberdeen beach.

A total of 10 vehicles could be seen parked up on a verge opposite Burger King this morning.

The group are understood to have set up on the seafront on Monday.

Aberdeen City Council said it would be liaising with the caravan owners, with a view to them moving on as soon as possible.

Today a number of caged birds were visible by the caravans, together with patio furniture and gas cylinders.

Patio furniture and other items by the caravans. Image: DC Thomson
At least four birds could be seen in cages by the traveller camp at Aberdeen beach. Image: DC Thomson

A total of five campervans have pitched up, with the remaining vehicles being small pickup trucks.

Some amount of litter was also visible on the field.

The encampment is near a busy Aberdeen retail park. Image: DC Thomson

The camp sits opposite the Queen’s Links Leisure Park.

According to Shelter Scotland, it is a criminal offence to lodge, occupy or encamp on privately owned land without the consent of the owner.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesperson said: “We are committed to engaging with the traveller community to address accommodation challenges they face.

“We are aware of the encampment, and we will progress action to have it removed as soon as possible.”

Conversation