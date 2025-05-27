Traveller camp pitches-up at Queen’s Links with caged animals

A new Traveller camp has been set up on an area of parkland near Aberdeen beach.

A total of 10 vehicles could be seen parked up on a verge opposite Burger King this morning.

The group are understood to have set up on the seafront on Monday.

Aberdeen City Council said it would be liaising with the caravan owners, with a view to them moving on as soon as possible.

Today a number of caged birds were visible by the caravans, together with patio furniture and gas cylinders.

A total of five campervans have pitched up, with the remaining vehicles being small pickup trucks.

Some amount of litter was also visible on the field.

The camp sits opposite the Queen’s Links Leisure Park.

According to Shelter Scotland, it is a criminal offence to lodge, occupy or encamp on privately owned land without the consent of the owner.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesperson said: “We are committed to engaging with the traveller community to address accommodation challenges they face.

“We are aware of the encampment, and we will progress action to have it removed as soon as possible.”