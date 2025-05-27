‘Bonnie Wee Laddies’: Song dedicated to Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup heroes

The praise keeps pouring in for Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup winning heroes – and the “bonnie wee laddies” have now had a song dedicated to them.

Dott Niven, who is well-known for writing poems and songs, has dedicated one of her writings to the Dons players after their triumph over Celtic at the weekend.

“We Love Our Bonnie Wee Laddies” is the title of the song penned by Dott, who is a diehard Dons fan.

She actually wrote it a “few years ago”, but since Aberdeen ended their 35-year Scottish Cup drought she has been “singing it to everybody”.

And Dott – who lives at Loch Court in the city centre – told The Press and Journal that “everybody likes it”.

“Now and again when the Dons are playing I put it on Facebook,” she said.

The 80-year-old writes poems every day, and has even written one about legendary Dons boss Sir Alex Ferguson.

And her fondest wish is to sing it at his statue outside Pittodrie – which was erected in 2022 – with an accordionist or piper accompanying her.

‘The Dons are in my heart’

The cup final was not the only big event for Dott at the weekend – as it was also her granddaughter’s wedding.

And despite not being at the match in person, she kept a close eye on the game.

“It was just brilliant,” she said.

And if that wasn’t enough to make for the perfect weekend, Dott also won £30 on the lottery.

“The Dons are in my heart, win or lose, they’re still the team I choose,” the passionate fan declared.