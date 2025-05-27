‘Bonnie Wee Laddies’: Song dedicated to Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup heroes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Bonnie Wee Laddies’: Song dedicated to Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup heroes

Dons fan Dott Niven is on cloud nine after the side's famous win.

By Chris Cromar

The praise keeps pouring in for Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup winning heroes – and the “bonnie wee laddies” have now had a song dedicated to them.

Dott Niven, who is well-known for writing poems and songs, has dedicated one of her writings to the Dons players after their triumph over Celtic at the weekend.

“We Love Our Bonnie Wee Laddies” is the title of the song penned by Dott, who is a diehard Dons fan.

She actually wrote it a “few years ago”, but since Aberdeen ended their 35-year Scottish Cup drought she has been “singing it to everybody”.

Dott Niven celebrating
Dott has celebrated the Scottish Cup win with a song. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

And Dott – who lives at Loch Court in the city centre – told The Press and Journal that “everybody likes it”.

“Now and again when the Dons are playing I put it on Facebook,” she said.

The 80-year-old writes poems every day, and has even written one about legendary Dons boss Sir Alex Ferguson.

And her fondest wish is to sing it at his statue outside Pittodrie – which was erected in 2022 – with an accordionist or piper accompanying her.

Dott Niven holding newspapers and wearing and Aberdeen FC shirt
Dott said the Dons are “in her heart”.  Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

‘The Dons are in my heart’

The cup final was not the only big event for Dott at the weekend – as it was also her granddaughter’s wedding.

And despite not being at the match in person, she kept a close eye on the game.

It was just brilliant,” she said.

The Dons winners bus on Broad Street
Thousands filled the streets for the Dons parade on Sunday. The players boarded an open-top bus to take the acclaim of the city. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

And if that wasn’t enough to make for the perfect weekend, Dott also won £30 on the lottery.

“The Dons are in my heart, win or lose, they’re still the team I choose,” the passionate fan declared.

