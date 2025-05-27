Emergency services attend A9 crash at Daviot

Emergency services are attending an A9 crash at Daviot.

They were called to the crash at around 11am today.

The road was closed southbound though it has now fully reopened.

It has not been confirmed if there have been any serious injuries.

The number of vehicles involved is also not known but police have been contacted for more information.

