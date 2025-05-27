Lorry sheds its load on A82 east of Glencoe

Drivers on the A82 were brought to a standstill this afternoon after a lorry shed a load of timber onto the road.

The incident happened on the Fort William to Glasgow stretch, near Altnafeadh, shortly after noon today.

Traffic Scotland was reporting the route was restricted after timber from the lorry blocked the carriageway.

The route has since been cleared.

Emergency services were called to the scene.

Pictures circulating online showed traffic at a standstill, as motorists faced lengthy tailbacks.

Traffic is now beginning to return to normal.

Collision closes second stretch of A82

Meanwhile, 28 miles to the north, a pedestrian has been struck by a car near Inverlochy Castle.

Police have launched an investigation into the collision, which happened shortly after noon.

Police have been approached for comment.