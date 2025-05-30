Revealed: Reasons given for putting all 17 Aberdeenshire sheltered housing sites at risk of closure

The reasons why each sheltered housing facility in Aberdeenshire is being considered for closure have been revealed.

Published on Aberdeenshire Council (AC) public portal – details are given on each of the 17 facilities’ challenges and why they could potentially be shut in the coming years.

Reasons given range from occupancy levels, maintenance costs, and in one case, a busy road in the way of the church hall.

They also give a figure, calculated by AC, of how much money they stand to lose by keeping the facilities open.

Most individual descriptions refer to unspecified “maintenance costs” which do not go into detail over a facilities challenges.

Some facilities also have healthy occupancy rates – but post heavy projected losses.

The justifications have been met with opposition in some corners.

Janet Langley, organiser of the Sheltered Housing Against Aberdeenshire Council Facebook page said the reasons are “completely unsatisfactory”.

She added: “They are not giving us any of the information that we need.”

Meanwhile, The Press and Journal has put together a comprehensive list of all of the explanations given and listed them below in a handy list.

What does Net Present Value (NPV) mean for sheltered housing closures?

First of all, Aberdeenshire Council (AC) use the term net present value (NPV) to determine the value of their sheltered housing facilities. But what is NPV?

In simple terms, NPV is a way to find out if an investment is worth it.

If the NPV appears as a negative value, that means that it is expected that you will lose money on that investment.

The NPV formula takes into account all future cash flows and subtracts all the costs of investment to find out how much money the investor, in this case Aberdeenshire Council, stands to gain or lose.

We have included all of the NPV figures for each sheltered housing facilities which AC has provided.

Albany Court, Fraserburgh

NPV: -£4.4m

The main reason cited for Albany Court’s potential closure is a fall in occupancy numbers reported since 2015.

Occupancy has lowered from 99.2% to 80.7% in that time.

However, the most surprising aspect of this facility is that the council claim that Albany Court runs at a “revenue surplus,” meaning it makes more money than it costs.

But, they attribute a sorry NPV number to “future maintenance” required at the facility, combined with the increase in vacancies.

They also say that the layout of the scheme can “present challenges to tenants with mobility issues.”

Airlie House, Kintore

NPV: -£1.8m

Airlie House situated in Kintore’s Strachan Cottages has 6 linked cottages and 18 flats split across two levels.

The occupancy level for Airlie House sits at respectable 97% currently, with the rate never dropping below 93% in a 10 year period.

The losses at this venue are instead driven by the “cost of future investment” – however it’s exact maintenance requirements are not specified.

They also claim that Airlie House’s position “on a hill” poses challenges to residents.

The council say that the occupancy rate means they “are not so concerned” with lost income just to vacancies.

Burnside Court, Portsoy

NPV: -£2m

AC says that other tenants could have to shell out further costs if Burnside Court in Portsoy is to remain open.

The cost of “future investment” required at the scheme is at a level where other residents may have to potentially cough up to cover it.

They claim that its position at the bottom of a steep slope is another contributing factor, as well as occupancy rates.

The occupancy rate for the scheme is at an average of 93.4% over 10 years – but fell to a low of 82.9% back in 2021/2022.

Deveron Court, Turriff

NPV: -£2.2m

Other residents may also have to shell out for maintenance costs towards the upkeep of Deveron Court in Turriff.

The 12-flat scheme requires investment, which AC say would have to covered by residents if it stayed open.

They say for that reason, coupled with “challenges” in finding tenants was the “main driver” of its closure.

Average occupancy at the scheme was 95.9% over the last 10 years.

Doune Court, Strathdon

NPV: -£2m

Doune Court provides 12 sheltered housing flats in the Bellabeg area of Strathdon.

Low occupancy rates have put it in the sights of the closure consultation, with a “general downward trend” in residents.

Occupancy currently sits at 84.3%, falling from 91.4% in 2020/2021.

They also say public transport options in Strathdon are “limited” which pose problems for residents without a car.

Cantlay Court, Cruden Bay

NPV: -£3m

Even with occupancy at 100%, AC say that residents could potentially be hit with a big price increase to keep Cantlay Court afloat.

But, the Cruden Bay facility has seen a tumble in occupancy trending downward since 2014/2015, with it currently sitting at 76.2% residency.

Significant costs are also expected due to “future investment” required.

Gamrie Bay Court, Gardenstown

NPV: -£2.3m

The lack of nearby GP and pharmacy facilities are part of the reason why Gamrie Bay Court in Gardenstown is being considered for closure.

AC say the closest GP is located in Banff, with the nearest pharmacy in Macduff – which requires tenants to travel by bus or car to access them.

The council also says again that this facility needs “significant investment” to continue operating.

The scheme contains 15 Sheltered Housing flats split over 2 levels and the occupancy rate sits at around 89.4% over a period of 10 years.

James Cullen Court, Huntly

NPV: -£1.7m

James Cullen Court in Huntly averaged 96.4% occupancy over 10 years, which has “remained consistent” over the last decade.

It’s central location in the Aberdeenshire town also ensures a variety of shops, pharmacies and GPs alongside rail and bus links for tenants.

However, AC still maintains that they are seeing “low demand” for vacancies at the facility.

They also say the “level of investment” at the facility has put it up for consideration for closure.

Forbes Court, New Pitsligo

NPV: -£2.6m

Forbes Court in New Pitsligo sits at 87.1% average tenancy over the last 10 years and is at the “lower level” of residency numbers according to the council.

AC says that that has resulted in a substantial “loss of income”.

The council also points to the fact that bus timetables to Banff and Fraserburgh are “limited” which could cause problems for residents.

AC once again cites the “level of investment” required in the venue to keep it afloat.

Invercairn Court, Cairnbulg/Inverallochy

NPV: -£2.4m

Invercairn Court in Cairnbulg/Inverallochy, according to council statistics, has been suffering from a steadily decreasing tenancy rate year on year.

From being at 100% back in 2018/2019 it has sunk to 74.8% in the present day.

But official communications say that even at full capacity, fees to other residents would have to increase for upcoming maintenance costs.

They also point to the fact that there is no GP practice in the area.

Mearns Court, Laurencekirk

NPV: –£2.2m

Mearns Court in Laurencekirk is in the firing line despite a recent occupancy rate of 97.5% recorded in 2025.

AC says this time that this is primarily due, once again, to the costs of investment into the facility.

The facility has a total of 18 flats and 24 linked cottages all with access to GP and pharmacy services and plenty of public transport.

Despite the high recent occupancy, they say that letting the properties is proving “challenging”.

Slater Court, Ellon

NPV: -£3.7m

Slater Court is a large sheltered housing facility in Ellon which contains 32 flats over three levels.

Despite a healthy occupancy number at an average of 97.6% over 10 years, it has the second-lowest net present value.

The council says that this figure is purely driven by the cost of future investment.

Renouard Court, St Fergus

NPV: -£3m

Renouard Court is in danger of being shut down due to, once again, an unspecified “cost of future investment”.

But also, AC says a “lack of demand” has caused occupancy numbers to shoot down to as low as 56,9% in 2021/2022 – even with it spiking back up to 68.5% in 2023/2024.

But, there is a general downward trend in occupancy in general.

They also say that residents with mobility issues are troubled by having to “cross a busy road” to access the shops and the church hall.

Kinbroom House, Rothienorman

NPV: -£1.6m

Kinbroom House has been put in danger of closure due to the “challenges of letting vacancies” at the scheme.

Occupancy rates have “trended downward” according to AC and average out at 87.4% over the last decade.

In addition to the customary “high future investment cost,” the lack of a GP or pharmacy is also pointed to.

Malcolm Forbes Court, Rosehearty

NPV:-£2.6m

Malcolm Forbes Court is a victim of tumbling occupancy rates over the last few years.

A “steady reduction” has been felt since 2019, with numbers last year as low as 59.2% – with letting “proving challenging” for the council.

They say this has led to a “significant loss of income” and is one of the main reasons for its closure.

They also mention the facility is located “on a slope”.

Cumrye, Cuminestown

NPV:-£2.4m

Cumyre is another victim of low occupancy rates.

The council says that demand and rates have fallen “significantly” within the last few years, with an average occupancy of 74.6% over 10 years.

They say the low number of tenants poses a “particular challenge” to the Cuminestown facility.

Although they also point to “limited facilities” with only one shop, no GPs or pharmacies.

Nether Davah House, Inverurie

NPV: -£1.3m

Nether Davah House could potentially close despite healthy occupancy numbers averaging at 97.4%.

Despite the council saying there are little-to-no challenges in letting for the scheme, once again, the negative value is attributed to unspecified “investment costs”.

They say the investment required will “require subsidy from other council tenants”.

Sheltered housing feedback report to be considered

The council has once again thanked those who participated in the recent drop-in sessions and meetings for tenants.

A report will be published on the findings of the meetings in July.

An AC spokesperson said: “Meetings with tenants and the public have been continuing in communities across Aberdeenshire over the past few weeks and will run until the end of May.

“The Communities Committee will then consider a report on the sheltered housing review in July, which will include information on the feedback gathered at local sessions.

“The report will also outline plans to invest £100 million in sheltered housing over the next 30 years to reshape and modernise the services offered to tenants.

“We would like to thank all those who have contributed to the discussions so far.”