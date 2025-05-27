Female pedestrian taken to hospital after A82 collision near Inverlochy Castle

A woman has been taken to hospital after being struck by a car on the A82 near Inverlochy Castle.

The collision happened on the Inverness to Fort William section at around 12.15pm.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene.

The female casualty was assessed by paramedics before being rushed to Belford Hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown.

In a statement, an ambulance spokesperson said: “We received a call today at 1209 hours to attend an incident on the A82.

“We dispatched a number of resources to the scene, including our trauma team and an air ambulance.

“We transported one female patient to Belford Hospital.”

Motorists diverted away from Lochaber crash

A statement issued by police said: “The A82 at Inverlochy Castle, Torlundy, is closed in both directions following a crash involving a car and a pedestrian, which was reported around 12.15pm on Tuesday.

“The pedestrian has been taken to hospital for treatment.”

The A82 road has since reopened to traffic.