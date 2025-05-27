Westhill park closed after vehicle ploughs into play equipment

A park in Westhill has been closed after a vehicle ploughed into it this morning, causing “significant damage”.

The play park belongs to SensationAll – a specialist organisation supporting children and adults needing additional support.

They work from the Old Schoolhouse, located on Westhill Road, with a car park and play park on site.

No-one was injured in the incident.

The play park has several pieces of equipment, including a climbing frame, trampoline, swings, and a seesaw.

However, on Tuesday, a vehicle crashed into the play park, causing damage.

In an image provided to The Press and Journal, you can see that the seesaw suffered the most damage.

Westhill play park closed

According to a social media post from SensationAll, no one was injured during the incident.

The statement reads: “Due to a road traffic incident on Westhill Road, our play park at the Old Schoolhouse in Westhill has been significantly damaged.

“It will be closed until further notice.

“Thankfully no one was hurt, but there is substantial damage to the park.

“It will remain closed until repairs can be made.

“Please do not enter the park as it is not safe.”

Police are looking into what happened.

A spokesperson said: “At around 10.15am on Tuesday, officers received a report of a vehicle having crashed into a premises on Westhill Road.

“There were no reports of any injuries.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”