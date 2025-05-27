Teens arrested after six Inverness stores hit by shoplifters

Officers in Inverness have been working hard to tackle theft from city centre stores, with two teens charged over shoplifting.

Six separate shoplifting incidents were reported yesterday.

A 15-year-old female was reported in relation to three of the thefts.

Additionally, a 17-year-old male was arrested and charged in connection with theft from two stores and possession of drugs.

He is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court today.

Officers have also confirmed that they are following a positive line of enquiry for the sixth report.

Police Inspector Emma Wright said: “This is a great example of work by the City Centre Policing Team, showing that our patrols are committed to tackling retail crime in conjunction with retailers and our partners at Inverness Business Improvement District (BID).”

