Would you like to own a hotel? The Fife Arms hits the market

The owners say the property has potential to be a hotel, restaurant, shop or cafe, subject to planning consent.

By Ena Saracevic
The property is up for sale. Image: Google.
An Aberdeenshire hotel and bar has been placed on the market in the hope of finding a buyer who can give it a new life.

In a post to Facebook marketplace, the owners of the Fife Arms Hotel in Aberchirder  say they would “like to move on with their lives” by selling the freehold.

They add that they are open to discussion and are happy to negotiate over the property, which sits in The Square.

It has a large lounge bar as well as two large rooms which the owners say could be utilised as a restaurant, cafe, deli or farm shop, subject to consents.

The current layout plan shows a two bedroomed flat along with five letting bedrooms.

Four of them are en-suite.

There is also a boarded-out attic which could potentially offer additional space.

Building has ‘potential’ to be hotel though ‘major work’ is needed

To operate as a licensed hotel, new owners will need to have or be willing to obtain a personal license and have experience of food hygiene regulations.

However, the owners say that “major work” is needed before the rooms are up to a standard for paying guests.

The letting rooms require major work after damage caused by a roof leak.

The premises’ license is still valid and the ground floor bar area could be open and operating almost immediately.

In terms of re-development, the owners believe the property has the potential to be turned into two houses or several apartments, subject to planning consent.

The owners added: “If you are interested but not in a position to buy, we are willing to offer a large rent reduction for a lengthy period to allow for required work and refurbishment.

“We are willing to contribute or make a joint investment on improvements with prospective tenants.

“Ultimately, we expect any tenant to purchase the freehold and will mutually discuss and agree the best way to achieve this.”

The current tenant is giving up possession of the property on June 16, and the owners say they are happy to show anyone interested around anytime from then. 

