Weekend court roll – a weeping rapist and two sacked nursery workers

Our reporters have been sitting in courtrooms across the north and north-east this week and covered a wide variety of cases.

Owner ‘heartbroken’ as sheriff orders destruction of ‘friendly’ XL Bully

A dog owner burst into tears and said she was “heartbroken” after a court ordered that her unregistered XL Bully must be put down.

Shannon Kane, 41, had previously admitted possessing the regulated breed without an exemption certificate at Tain Sheriff Court.

But when she appeared for sentencing this week, the court heard she had still not managed to apply for an exemption for one-year-old Zeus.

Since August 1 last year, it has become illegal to own the controversial breed in Scotland without an exemption certificate.

Elgin man who repeatedly called 999 with false alarms jailed

An Elgin man who repeatedly called 999 and threatened emergency workers has been locked up for more than a year.

Wayne Taylor appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court on Thursday for sentencing after admitting to calling for paramedics and police to attend his home more than 30 times and brandishing weapons at them.

On another occasion, he even asked his sister, who was recovering from open-heart surgery at the time, to contact them on his behalf.

When she refused, he turned his anger towards her and punched her on the chest.

Man embezzled more than £12,000 from Highland businesses

An Aberdeen man has admitted embezzling more than £12,000 from businesses in the Highlands.

Ben High pled guilty to two charges of embezzlement at Inverness Sheriff Court.

The charges detail how he took the money when he was employed, first at an events company and then at an Inverness soft play centre.

High, 36, represented himself at a hearing in Inverness, which heard that he wished to change his previous not guilty plea and admit the crimes.

Aberdeen scaffolder banned after drug-driving in Peterhead

An Aberdeen man who drove just yards while he had traces of drugs in his system has been banned from the roads.

Lewis Robb, a scaffolder, had been moving van on St Mary Street in Peterhead last May when police carried out a random roadside test.

At Peterhead Sheriff Court on Friday, Sheriff Lesley Johnston said banning him was the “appropriate” decision.

The court heard the incident happened on May 1 at about 10.25am.

Organised crime lawyer jailed after £87,000 drug bust at Peterculter home

A former criminal lawyer who was caught dealing nearly £87,000 worth of ketamine from her Peterculter country house has been jailed for 18 months.

Advocate Amanda Lothian, 65, was convicted of being concerned in the supply of the controlled class B drug from Lower Kennerty Mill in Peterculter during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A jury of six women and nine men took less than an hour to find Lothian guilty by a unanimous verdict following her trial in April.

During her sentencing hearing, Lothian represented herself and told Sheriff William Summers that she accepts that she was involved in drug supply – but denied the drugs were hers.

‘Violent thug’ behind bars after unprovoked assault

A man who launched an unprovoked attack on a dad walking to collect his child from nursery has been branded a “violent thug” by a sheriff.

Eddie Macgregor targeted his victim in an alley near the Pulteneytown People’s Project in Wick, knocking him to the ground and kicking him twice to the head.

The attack left Macgregor’s victim with a broken nose, scalp haematoma and a “footprint bruise” to his arm.

Macgregor, 29, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing, having previously admitted assault to severe injury in relation to the attack on August 2 of last year.

Alness man jailed after spitting at constable and saying he had hepatitis

An Alness man has been jailed after spitting at a police officer and telling her he had hepatitis.

Scott Lapsley had breached a court-imposed curfew order for a second time when police found him unconscious at an address in Alness.

After being checked by paramedics and confirmed fit, he was placed under arrest – but reacted by assaulting an officer.

Lapsley, 29, appeared from custody at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit two charges of breaching his curfew and two of assaulting officers.

Man warned after making sexual comment to teen girl in Peterhead

A man who told a teenage girl that her legs were the only reason he kept visiting Peterhead’s Cross Keys bar has been warned he faces jail if he cannot be of good behaviour.

Mark Davidson, 55, made the comment to the 17-year-old within the Wetherspoon bar on September 8 last year.

The court heard that Davidson, who is unemployed, was in the pub at about 3pm when he targeted the girl with what he believed to be a “compliment”.

However, when she complained to staff members and they advised him to mind his manners, he then started to accuse others in the premises of being “nonces”.

Delivery driver appears in court facing two sex assault charges after Torry incident

A delivery driver has appeared in court accused of carrying out sexual assaults on two teenage girls in Torry over the weekend.

Fidelis Amu appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, facing four charges.

The 26-year-old, whose general address was given as Aberdeen, was charged with sexual assault.

He also faces a second charge of indecently communicating with another person – electronically or verbally – and then sexually assaulting them.

Fraserburgh man tried to collect cocaine from Post Office

A Fraserburgh man who tried to collect packages of cocaine from the Post Office will be sentenced next month.

Shaun Atkinson, who the court heard only has one previous conviction for failure to own a TV licence, appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Monday where he admitted to a charge of attempting to be concerned in the supply of the class A drug.

The 46-year-old was released on bail for the preparation of a background report ahead of his sentencing.

Fiscal depute Lydia Williams told the court Atkinson had attempted to retrieve a parcel containing two packages of cocaine from the Post Office in Fraserburgh‘s Mid Street prior to staff raising the alarm on June 3 last year.

Aberdeen Jackass fan bought illegal stun gun to taser himself and friends

An Aberdeen man has avoided a prison sentence after he bought an illegal stun gun to emulate his heroes on US TV prank show Jackass.

Raymond Hutcheon, also known as Munro, bought the weapon so he and his friends could taser themselves.

Hutcheon – who also tried to import an illegal butterfly knife using the alias “Raymond Babags” – appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted the offences.

The offences, which took place between 2019 and 2020, were described by the 40-year-old’s lawyer, Graham Morrison, as “bizarre”.

Ellon drug-driver jailed after causing head-on smash that injured mum and child

A dangerous drug driver had been jailed after causing a head-on crash into a family’s car while 16 times the limit.

Scott Nicolson was slurring his words and drooling in the immediate aftermath of the Ellon smash, which badly injured a mum and her 10-year-old daughter.

It later emerged that Nicolson, 50, had been involved in another drug-driving crash just weeks before in Aberdeen.

On that occasion, he was spotted swerving across the road and eventually ploughed into a wall.

Aberdeen stalker whose ‘lust turned to hatred’ admits targeting two women

A convicted stalker has avoided jail after admitting harassing two women over a seven-year period after meeting them both whilst studying in Aberdeen.

Andrew Will, who was convicted of similar offences last year, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to be sentenced for two charges of stalking between 2016 and 2023.

The 28-year-old admitted repeatedly emailing and calling one woman and turning up to her workplace uninvited, causing her fear and alarm.

Will, whose address was given as Cornhill Hospital in court papers, also admitted a further charge of repeatedly emailing Judo Scotland about another woman and making inappropriate comments about her – also causing her fear and alarm.

Inverness man fined for mooning Oban night porter after spa row

An Inverness man who mooned a night porter at an Oban hotel after being told to leave its spa area has been fined £400.

Liam Miller, 24, of MacEwen Drive, Inverness, was staying in Oban while working on power lines in the area.

He had been out drinking on February 9 when he returned to the Oban Bay Hotel on Corran Esplanade, where he was staying.

After stripping down to his boxer shorts, he joined a group that had privately booked the spa.

Tain danger-driver who led police on 90mph chase jailed

A man has been jailed after leading police on a blue-light chase through Easter Ross.

Alexander Burke sped away from officers between Alness and Evanton, reaching estimated speeds of up to 90mph.

When he was traced and the car searched, a meat cleaver was found beside the driver’s seat.

Burke, 30, appeared before Sheriff Ian Cruickshank for sentencing, having previously pled guilty to charges of dangerous driving and having a meat cleaver in a public place.

Moray military man tried to communicate indecently with child

A British Army sapper from Moray has admitted attempting to communicate indecently with a child.

Alex Tunnicliffe admitted two sexual offences, which saw him placed on the sex offenders register.

The 34-year-old Royal Engineers sapper, based at Kinloss, faces being discharged from the Army.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court he was warned the offences “properly merit” a prison sentence but given his previous good character Sheriff Robert More chose to impose an alternative sentence.

Cannabis user risked almost two-dozen jobs after being caught in Oban

Almost two-dozen jobs would be put at risk if a woman who smoked cannabis lost her driving licence, a court has been told.

Jennifer Anderson, 34, admitted being in charge of a car while under the influence of the Class B drug.

But crucially, Anderson was not driving the car when police had reason to speak with her, Oban Sheriff Court was told.

Anderson, of Strathmore Drive, Cornton, Stirling, had pulled into a layby on April 29 2023, when police officers in an unmarked car smelled cannabis from her car.

Hotel worker admits setting boat on fire after argument at Mull pub

A Mull hotel worker set fire to a boat in Bunessan after arguing with the owner in the pub.

Peter Owens, who worked at the Bunessan Inn on the Isle of Mull at the time of the offence, admitted setting fire to the Orkney Fastliner vessel.

Owens, 36, of Elderpark Gardens in Glasgow, was living at the hotel on March 27 2024.

Oban Sheriff Court was told the boat was completely destroyed in the fire.

Drugged-up moped driver who crashed into tree was Class A dealer

A moped driver who got into a high-speed chase with police and crashed into a tree was found with thousands of pounds of heroin and cocaine.

Lewis Edwards, 25, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, where he admitted speeding off when police spotted a drug deal taking place and tried to pull him over.

Edwards, originally from Liverpool, took off on his moped at speed, leading police on a dangerous chase through the streets of Bucksburn and Danestone.

He ultimately crashed into a tree and tried to make off on foot, but was stopped by officers who found thousands of pounds worth of illicit drugs in his pockets.

Dangerous Drumnadrochit dog’s owner loses appeal against conviction

A woman who claimed her German Shepherd was a “good-natured” pet after it bit a delivery driver has lost a bid to overturn her conviction.

Janet MacFarlane’s canine, Diego, attacked the worker through a gap in the gate of her home in Drumnadrochit, on April 14 2023.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard how the man needed stitches after the incident. She was charged with having a dog dangerously out of control following proceedings in September 2024.

Sheriff Sara Matheson ordered Diego to be muzzled and kept on a lead and muzzled when in a public place – she also ordered MacFarlane to pay Diego’s victim £600.

Nursery workers who assaulted child, 4, unpunished

Two nursery workers who assaulted a four-year-old child at an Aberdeenshire nursery left the court without any punishment for their actions.

Joseph Picker, 36 and Stacey Kerr, 30, were convicted earlier this year following a long and drawn-out trial that took place over a number of days across a 12-month period.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court had considered the evidence, including CCTV footage, and found both Picker and Kerr guilty of assaulting the boy whose arms were left bruised.

However, the pair were admonished by the sheriff, meaning they received no penalty and were merely warned not to reoffend.

Tain man jailed after robbing Invergordon man

An Invergordon man was robbed at knifepoint in his own home by two people he had invited for coffee.

Daniel McLean was accompanied by a woman who had both arrived at the property as guests of the unsuspecting victim.

Once inside, the female accomplice held a knife to her host’s throat and the pair forced him to transfer £100 into McLean’s bank account,

Next, the nasty visitors helped themselves to a soundbar attached to the man’s television.

Elgin mum killed for £770

A vicious killer who went on a spending spree after savagely beating a woman to death was jailed for life for the “horrible” murder.

Owen Grant repeatedly bludgeoned Lucretia Donaghy, known as Kiesha, with a weapon such as a claw hammer in the fatal attack.

A judge ordered that Grant, 43, must serve at least 24 years in jail before seeking parole.

This is due to what the judge called the “exceptionally brutal nature of the murder” and the killer’s extensive record for violent crime.

Thug who headbutted girlfriend and threatened to ‘stab’ police is jailed

A man has been jailed for headbutting his girlfriend after she refused to come to his granny’s house with him.

Lewis Ivory appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, where he admitted assaulting the woman and making terrifying threats to stab police officers.

The 27-year-old seriously injured the woman during the ordeal, which took place on a footpath in Inverurie.

In the run-up to the attack, the victim had asked Ivory to leave her alone and shouted for help from others.

The 4 lies Kiesha Donaghy’s ‘brutal’ killer told

Owen Grant has now been jailed for life after a trial in which – on top of telling other lies – he denied murdering Elgin mum Kiesha Donaghy in her own home.

On November 15, 2023, Grant repeatedly bludgeoned Lucretia Donaghy, known to friends and family as Kiesha, with a weapon such as a claw hammer in the fatal attack.

On Thursday, a judge ordered Grant to serve at least 24 years in jail before seeking parole.

Throughout his time in court, the 43-year-old told many lies that have now been debunked.

What the judge told Elgin mum’s killer

At the High Court in Edinburgh on Thursday, Lord Scott sentenced Owen Grant to life imprisonment for the murder of Kiesha Donaghy.

Lord Scott told him: “You have been found guilty of the murder of Lucrezia Donaghy on November 15 2023, a little over 18 months ago.

“On the evidence, the jury decided that it had been proved beyond reasonable doubt that you murdered an unarmed and defenceless woman in her own home by repeatedly striking her on the head and body with a claw-hammer or similar implement.

“Lucrezia Donaghy died as a result of blunt force head injuries.”

‘Death wish’ driver who flipped car blamed diabetes

A dangerous driver ran a red light during roadworks causing his car to flip over.

And when Angus Mitchell was hauled before a sheriff to explain why he couldn’t queue on the road like the other motorists – he blamed his diabetes.

A sheriff told Angus Mitchell that he had driven as if he had a “death wish” before crashing on the A835 near Rogie Falls – about 10 miles west of Dingwall.

His solicitor told the court that Mitchell had panicked after experiencing symptoms as a result of his medical condition.

Driver hit cyclist – then failed vision test

A pensioner driver knocked a man off his bike – then failed an eye test.

Allan Turner, 81, failed to spot the cyclist as he made a manoeuvre at a busy junction in Muir of Ord – west of Inverness – knocking the rider to the ground.

Turner’s licenced was subsequently medically revoked.

His solicitor said he has since undergone a cataract operation and now hopes to regain his licence.

Weeping rapist whines ‘I will never last in prison’

A rapist from Aberdeen wept as he was told he would be caged for the next decade for raping a former partner and sexually assaulting another.

Jamie Forbes, of Willopark Crescent, stood trial at Aberdeen High Court last month where he had denied all of the charges against him – including shooting his girlfriends with a BB gun.

But the lout was ultimately sent down after a jury took seven hours to consider his case.

At the time, the 33-year-old claimed his victims had consented to his sick attacks.

