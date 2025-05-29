Cannabis user risked almost two-dozen jobs after being caught in Oban

Almost two-dozen jobs would be put at risk if a woman who smoked cannabis lost her driving licence, a court has been told.

Jennifer Anderson, 34, admitted being in charge of a car while under the influence of the Class B drug.

But crucially, Anderson was not driving the car when police had reason to speak with her, Oban Sheriff Court was told.

Anderson, of Strathmore Drive, Cornton, Stirling, had pulled into a layby on April 29 2023, when police officers in an unmarked car smelled cannabis from her car.

Police detected cannabis smell after a layby stop

Police then traced the vehicle and found it parked on George Street in Oban around 11.45pm.

Officers approached Anderson, who was not in the vehicle at the time, and had cause to do a roadside drug test on her.

The test proved positive for cannabis in her system.

A blood test later discovered she had 5.7mg of cannabis in her system when the legal threshold is 2mg in a litre of blood.

Driving licence ‘essential’

In court on Tuesday, Anderson argued she had not been using cannabis while driving, and had taken the Class B drug after the car was parked up.

She pleaded guilty to being in charge of a vehicle while under the influence.

The smell from the car, Anderson’s defence agent explained, was from a passenger in the car who had been smoking while she was driving.

Fiscal depute Kirsty McKenzie said that Anderson was driving a silver BMW.

When police found the car on George Street in Oban, Ms McKenzie said: “Lights were on in the car, and the engine was running.”

The fiscal depute continued: “Anderson was detained and was cautioned and charged.”

Defence agent Jane MacNiven said: “Anderson works for two separate companies for which her driving licence is essential.

Employer letters warn of dire consequences if licence lost

“I would ask the court to impose 10 penalty points and a financial penalty.”

She continued: “She had someone with her at the time, and her position is that the other person was smoking cannabis.

“After she had driven, she had taken cannabis.”

Sheriff Euan Cameron said he had two letters of reference for Anderson.

He said: “The letter from Central Eco Solutions said that she would be unable to work without her licence, and that put eight separate members of staff at risk of their jobs.”

He asked Mrs MacNiven if no one else could be trained up to do the job that Anderson did.

Mrs MacNiven responded: “She is a highly trained member of staff, so I assume it is in regard to training someone else up to the level required, and the time that would take. She manages a team of people.”

Sheriff Cameron continued: “I have to take it [the letter] at face value. I have another letter from Heating Energy and Tech Limited, who say there will be dire consequences for 15 members of staff [if Anderson loses her driving licence].

Irresponsible behaviour

He spoke directly to Anderson: “It is surprising to say the least, because according to Mr Watt and Mr Currie [the authors of the letters to the court], you are a responsible and hardworking employee.

“This behaviour is irresponsible.

“The consequences of driving [when using drugs] are so catastrophic that the law needs to step in to stop it.”

Regarding the people who would lose their jobs if Anderson were to lose her licence, he said: “It would be dire consequences for people with no role to play in this incident who would lose their jobs because of your stupidity.

“I am imposing 10 penalty points with no discount, which means any minor infringement over the next three years, and you will be off the road.”

Anderson was also ordered to pay a fine of £900 and a victim surcharge of £40.

