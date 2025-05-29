Hotel worker admits setting boat on fire after argument at Mull pub

A Mull hotel worker set fire to a boat in Bunessan after arguing with the owner in the pub.

Peter Owens, who worked at the Bunessan Inn on the Isle of Mull at the time of the offence, admitted setting fire to the Orkney Fastliner vessel.

Owens, 36, of Elderpark Gardens in Glasgow, was living at the hotel on March 27 2024.

Oban Sheriff Court was told the boat was completely destroyed in the fire.

Depute fiscal Kirsty McKenzie told the court Owens had got into an argument with the boat’s owner while they were consuming alcohol at the Bunessan Inn.

She said: “The accused was employed there, but off duty.

The boat was destroyed after an argument at the Bunessan Inn

“The two began speaking, and a small argument ensued. It was de-escalated, and the men shook hands. It was the end of the matter.”

Around midnight, the complainer left the Bunessan Inn.

The boat was an Orkney Fastliner and had cost around £1,000. Its owner was carrying out repairs on the boat.

“When the pub closed, Owens relit the fire in the pub using firelighters.”

At 1am, one of the barmaids heard Owens entering the staff accommodation at the inn.

She continued: “At 2am, the fire station was contacted and made aware that a sailboat was ablaze, and it appeared an accelerant had been used.

“To the fire service, it appeared suspicious, and the police were called.

“Police arrived after the fire was extinguished.

“CCTV was reviewed and the events of the night were pieced together.”

Firelighters and cooking oil used to accelerate the fire

She said “firelighters and cooking oil from the pub” were used to set the boat on fire.

She continued: “There was complete destruction of the boat. Police traced Owens and took him to the police station, where he was interviewed and made no comment.”

Sheriff Euan Cameron asked for details of the full cost of the boat, including work that had been done to it while it was on the trailer, to be available when the case next called.

A schedule of previous convictions was set before the court, Sheriff Cameron noted Owens had not been to jail before.

He said to Owens that “time might have come”

“This is a serious offence. I am considering a custodial sentence,” he added.

Sheriff Cameron called for reports, including a restriction of liberty order assessment.

The case will be called again on June 25.

Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter?

Every week our Oban-based reporter Louise Glen curates the best news in the area.

Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox. And if you’d like to join the conversation on West Coast Chat on Facebook, we’d love to hear from you.