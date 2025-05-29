Hotel worker admits setting boat on fire after argument at Mull pub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Hotel worker admits setting boat on fire after argument at Mull pub

A Glasgow man admitted to set fire to the Orkney Fastliner near the Bunessan Inn after a pub argument.

By Louise Glen
Bunessan Inn on Mull where an argument broke out before a sailboat was set on fire.
Bunessan Inn worker Peter Owens admitted setting fire to a boat. Image: Facebook.

A Mull hotel worker set fire to a boat in Bunessan after arguing with the owner in the pub.

Peter Owens, who worked at the Bunessan Inn on the Isle of Mull at the time of the offence, admitted setting fire to the Orkney Fastliner vessel.

Owens, 36, of Elderpark Gardens in Glasgow, was living at the hotel on March 27 2024.

Oban Sheriff Court was told the boat was completely destroyed in the fire.

Depute fiscal Kirsty McKenzie told the court Owens had got into an argument with the boat’s owner while they were consuming alcohol at the Bunessan Inn.

She said: “The accused was employed there, but off duty.

The boat was destroyed after an argument at the Bunessan Inn

Oban sheriff court heard the case o a sailboat that was set on fire at Bunessan on Mull.
Oban Sheriff Court. Image: Google Street View.

“The two began speaking, and a small argument ensued. It was de-escalated, and the men shook hands. It was the end of the matter.”

Around midnight, the complainer left the Bunessan Inn.

The boat was an Orkney Fastliner and had cost around £1,000. Its owner was carrying out repairs on the boat.

“When the pub closed, Owens relit the fire in the pub using firelighters.”

At 1am, one of the barmaids heard Owens entering the staff accommodation at the inn.

She continued: “At 2am, the fire station was contacted and made aware that a sailboat was ablaze, and it appeared an accelerant had been used.

“To the fire service, it appeared suspicious, and the police were called.

“Police arrived after the fire was extinguished.

“CCTV was reviewed and the events of the night were pieced together.”

Firelighters and cooking oil used to accelerate the fire

She said “firelighters and cooking oil from the pub” were used to set the boat on fire.

She continued: “There was complete destruction of the boat. Police traced Owens and took him to the police station, where he was interviewed and made no comment.”

Sheriff Euan Cameron asked for details of the full cost of the boat, including work that had been done to it while it was on the trailer, to be available when the case next called.

A schedule of previous convictions was set before the court, Sheriff Cameron noted Owens had not been to jail before.

He said to Owens that “time might have come”

“This is a serious offence. I am considering a custodial sentence,” he added.

Sheriff Cameron called for reports, including a restriction of liberty order assessment.

The case will be called again on June 25.

Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter?
Every week our Oban-based reporter Louise Glen curates the best news in the area.
Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox. And if you’d like to join the conversation on West Coast Chat on Facebook, we’d love to hear from you. 

 