POLL: Is it time for a levy on cruise ships to help Aberdeen, Invergordon, Orkney and other island communities?

When thousands of passengers from the cruise ship Costa Favolosa were recently stranded in Lerwick after a reported viral sickness onboard, many locals were concerned.

Author Donald S Murray, originally from the Western Isles but now based in Shetland, was one of them.

Mr Murray said: “This incident affected residents in Shetland, who observed their visitors displaying the severity of the virus’ effect in their villages and streets.

“This was an exceptional matter of concern. However, other issues created unease.

“While there is little doubt that some firms and individuals, such as bus companies and travel guides, profit from the arrival of cruise ships, communities as a whole could gain wider benefits from them.”

So is it time for a levy on these vessels in Scotland? As it’s something the Scottish Government is actively considering, we’ve asked locals and industry experts alike for their thoughts…

Cruise ship levy: Could it be a good idea for Scotland?

In 2024, around 1,000 of these ships docked at a variety of Scottish ports including Aberdeen, Invergordon, Kirkwall, Lerwick and Stornoway, carrying more than a million passengers and injecting £130m into the economy.

Last week, there were calls for Invergordon to cash in on cruise ship visitors, as Highland Council backed plans in principal for Scottish local authorities to have the power to bring in a levy.

The Easter Ross town takes in the vast majority of cruise ship traffic in the Highlands.

Kirsty Hutchison, from Cruise Scotland, believes the introduction of a cruise levy would “send the wrong signal at a time when the country is building a strong reputation as an attractive destination.’’

There were certainly gasps at the sheer size of the Costa Favolosa when it docked in Aberdeen Harbour last July, allowing thousands of passengers to disembark.

But, while the city is big enough to deal with those who want to explore the art galleries and theatres, or head out to Royal Deeside, other ports of call have greater problems.

Indeed, some members of the cultural and business sector across Orkney and Shetland and the Hebrides have told the Press and Journal they support a levy.

They think it is urgently required to help the islands clear up the mess left by the mass influx of tourists and point to the fact such a tax is common throughout Europe.

Western Isles TV producer: ‘A levy should be at the right level to not put off vessels completely’

Pat Macleod, a TV producer in the Western Isles, said: “There should be a levy, but the sum should be pitched at a level that is not going to be so high that it will result in vessels avoiding the ports altogether.

“Stornoway is a town with a population of 7,000, but it serves Lewis and Harris which, in total, has approximately 27,000 people.

“The large boats bring thousands of cruise passengers and crew to Stornoway in a day.

“Many local businesses benefit, including tour guides, bus companies, private hire drivers, pubs, cafes and some shops, but there is a counterbalance.

“Islanders tend to avoid the town on the days that cruise ships visit, resulting in an overall drop in business for many shops.

“The significant area where the levy is important is to support the islands’ infrastructure such as roads, facilities and parking.

“These costs fall to the local authority, and services are already stretched, so a tourist levy is a logical solution and has worked successfully in other countries.

“I’ve paid it myself in parts of Europe and didn’t grudge it in the least.”

Orkney craftsman: ‘Local facilities and infrastructure need help’

That opinion was shared by Orkney craftsman, Andrew Appleby, who has witnessed the arrival of giant hulks to Kirkwall in recent years.

He said: “There should be a levy on cruise liner visitors. This will help pay for the ever-increasing costs of infrastructure which we have to provide for these passengers.

“We need to strengthen the roads, which do seem to be suffering. And it’s widely recognised that toilet facilities must be added to and improved.

“The levy should be taken at source by the liner operators.”

Western Isles artist: ‘Too high a levy may be unreasonable’

However, Western Isles artist Margaret Maclean is among those who feel that imposing a levy might act as a deterrent unless the figure is set at an appropriate level.

She explained: “It would depend on what kind of levy they were thinking of and what they would do with the actual money collected.

“If the money was earmarked for improvements to the island and their attractions, for all visitors to enjoy, and the levy wasn’t high, then it would be a good idea.

“However if it was high and unreasonable, it might impact on the number of ships that would visit and then make itself redundant as fewer boats would be attracted.

“And I like the idea of people coming here, seeing the island and appreciating it.”

There seems to be little unanimity among the business community about the pluses or minuses of such a scheme being implemented. Some want it, others are opposed.

And there’s no immediate prospect of the politicians acting to address the matter.

‘Nothing will happen before election’

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We are aware that a cruise ship levy in Scotland would be the first in the United Kingdom.

“So we will need to carefully consider market implications and the effect on local economies and communities of such a levy.”

Yet that prompted a scathing response from one Aberdeen businessman, who requested anonymity, but claimed that life was difficult enough without another “unwanted tax”.

He added: “We already have bus gates, low emission zones, a dump of a city centre and now we’re talking about a levy on cruise ships. Do we want tourists to come here or not?”

