Person dies after being hit by train in Aberdeen

Rail services were disrupted for more than two hours this morning.

By Graham Fleming
A number of trains were cancelled this morning. Image: DC Thomson
A person has died after being hit by a train in Aberdeen this morning.

Emergency services were called out to a casualty on the lines between the Aberdeen and Stonehaven stations, near Nigg, at around 6.24am.

Both officers and paramedics attended however the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious by police.

Delays were felt at Aberdeen train station earlier today. Image: DC Thomson

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called at 6.24am to reports of a casualty on the tracks in Aberdeen.

“Officers and paramedics responded, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the Procurator Fiscal.”

Paramedics and and ambulance were sent to the scene.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 6.25am to attend an incident in Nigg, Aberdeen.

“An ambulance and two special operations response teams (SORT) were dispatched to the scene.”

Person hit by train between Aberdeen and Stonehaven

Many routes from Aberdeen to Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen were disrupted as a result, but ScotRail has confirmed that the line reopened as of 9.10am.

However, they also warned that delays to services between these routes may still occur throughout the day as trains and crew “get back into position.”

A NetworkRail statement reads: “Lines have now reopened following the earlier incident where a person was hit by a train between Dundee and Aberdeen.

“Until service recovers, trains may be cancelled or revised.

“This is expected until 10am.”

Passengers waiting at Aberdeen bus station. Image: DC Thomson

Those who were delayed more than half an hour this morning are entitled to compensation.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail Customer Operations Director, added: “ScotRail services have been subject to delays while the emergency services attend an incident on the line between Aberdeen and Portlethen.

“Anyone who experiences delays of 30 minutes or more is entitled to compensation through our Delay Repay Guarantee.”

Conversation