Midsummer Beer Happening 2025: All you need to know about the Stonehaven festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Midsummer Beer Happening 2025: All you need to know about the Stonehaven festival

The north-east's biggest beer festival returns next month.

Image shows festivalgoers enjoying fun in the sun at 2024's Midsummer Beer Happening.
The Stonehaven Beer Festival returns to the Baird Park, Stonehaven in June. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Chris Cromar

Stonehaven will be the place to be for beer lovers once again as the annual Midsummer Beer Happening (MSBH) returns next month.

The beer festival, which began in November 2009 as the Stonehaven Real Ale Festival, will return for a three-day event from June 12-14.

It is now the north-east’s biggest and most popular beer festival and one of, if not the biggest, in Scotland.

Somewhere in the region of 6,000 people will attend, enjoying an array of drinks, good food and entertainment.

Here is all you need to know about the event.

What time and where is this year’s Midsummer Beer Happening?

The Midsummer Beer Happening will take place at the purpose built marquee in Stonehaven’s Baird Park.

Festivalgoers pack the marque at the Midsummer Beer Happening in 2024. Many have picked out their loudest and brightest shirts as the perfect atire.
The Midsummer Beer Happening returns to Stonehaven next month. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

The fun will start at 4.30pm on Thursday June 12, with the festival running until 11pm.

Friday’s festivities will follow the same timetable, before a bumper final fling on Saturday 14, when the event opens at noon.

Beer, beer and more beer – and cider

Beer lovers and those of a cider persuasion are well catered for at the festival, as there will be over 120 beers and ciders to choose from.

There will be an array of top beers and ciders available to try Midsummer Beer Happening. Festivalgoers are trying out some of the local and international beers - in an array of colours.
A wide array of beers and ciders will be available. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Produced by some of the UK’s finest brewers – and with a number of continental guests too – they range from zingy, fruity ciders to dark stout and everything in between.

There will also be non-alcoholic drinks for those that are driving or are teetotal.

Sing to the music

There is live music throughout the day, with a variety of local talent lined-up to keep eventgoers entertained.

In addition to the food and drink, a number of top local acts will take to the stage at the Midsummer Beer Happening. Image shows one of the acts from last year's hugely successful event.
It will be a party atmosphere at the event. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

When the sun sets, organisers said it will be “time to put on your dancing shoes and let your hair down”, with visitors encouraged to “boogie with their brews”.

It’ll be an eclectic mix, with 16 acts hitting the high notes at the Happening this year.

They include Aberdeenshire’s own “supergroup” The Broken Creels and perennial crowd-pleaser and folk hero, Ray Moore.

Stonehaven band The Sapiens, the Spiorad Trad Band and Happening favourites Funk Connection will also appear.

And you can also enjoy the Blues Jam Aberdeen House Band, fresh from Aberdeen’s iconic Blue Lamp.

So what can you find to eat at the festival?

If top beers and excellent entertainment were’t enough, the Midsummer Beer Happening will also serve up an array of street food too.

Organisers have assembled a line-up of “some of the finest local purveyors of street food”.

On offer will be fresh woodfired pizza, fish and chips, farm made pies, burgers, Spanish bocadillos (sandwiches) and empanadas, as well as ice cream.

Giulianotti's will be providing the ice cream for the festival. The popular Stonehaven shop was given the Royal seal of approval with a a visit from King Charles and Queen Camilla, pictured looking for their favourite flavours.
Ice cream fit for a king will be available at the beer festival. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The fish and chips are from the Bay in Stonehaven, while the ice cream also comes from a local source as well – the town’s Giulianotti’s.

Wark Farm Pies, Smoke and Soul, Hadyns, Picos and The Bay on the Road will be other well-known names serving up treats.

How much do tickets cost?

Tickets cost £29 individually for each day, or you can pick up a three-day pass for £45.

The marque at the Midsummer Beer Happening will offer seating for hundreds of visitors and the perfect spot to enjoy the musical acts.
Tickets for the Happening are available to buy now. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

As well as entry, all tickets include a commemorative festival glass and one half of festival beer.

Fundraising for local causes

Last year, the not-for-profit Midsummer Beer Happening raised £61,000, bringing the total it has raised over the past 15 years for local causes to £375,000.

Brights shirts are a key part of the Midsummer Beer Happening for many. Image shows six festivalgoers who seem to be competing to have the most eye-catching attire.
Drinks galore and local organisations benefitting. What is not to like? Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

And this year will be no different, with an array of Stonehaven charities and groups to benefit.

Fancy a bit of cycling?

If you fancy a bit of cycling during the weekend, there are four different routes starting and finishing in Baird Park.

A cycle outing - bringing a touch of lycra to the festival - has become an important part of the Midsummer Beer Happening.
MSBH Sportive is an important part of the festival. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

The MSBH Sportive has become a “huge” social day out for many.

It includes six refreshment pit stops along the way – and some free cakes.

Starting in waves from 8am (meeting at 7.30am) on Saturday June 14, tickets cost £40 and includes entry into the festival, a beer and “sore legs”.

‘All we need now is the people to come along’

Festival manager Robert Lindsay said: “The Midsummer Beer Happening in Stonehaven prides itself on creating a vibrant, fun and unforgettable three-day celebration of beer.

“We can’t wait to welcome some 6,000 visitors to our marquee in the town’s Baird Park.

“We’ve curated 120 of the finest beers from across the country – with some special guests from Belgium, too, along with an al fresco food court chock full of award-winning street food vendors, plus the cream of north-east musicians ready to provide the soundtrack for the festival.

“All we need now is the people to come along and help make unforgettable memories at the Midsummer Beer Happening in Stonehaven 2025.

“See you in the marquee.”

Conversation