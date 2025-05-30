Investigation as Aberdeen resident dies after GP withdrew medication

Health bosses have carried out a probe after an Aberdeen resident died when their GP withdrew medication.

The patient – who we are not naming at the family’s request – was registered at a GP practice in the city and had been prescribed blood-thinning medication.

Such medication is often prescribed to people at risk of suffering a stroke or conditions such as deep vein thrombosis.

At some point, the patient’s GP became aware that they had suffered an unexplained bleed.

But rather than performing a blood test to establish what had happened, the GP took the patient off the blood-thinning medication, known as an anticoagulant.

After that decision was taken, the patient suffered a stroke and died.

Investigation wasn’t done properly

That prompted a complaint from the patient’s family – and they had other reasons to be upset.

Loved ones contacted the practice to express their concerns about the patient coming off the medication – but they could not speak to a clinician quickly.

And when bosses of the GP practice did carry out a Significant Adverse Event Review (SAER), they didn’t do it properly.

The practice is privately run and the complaint originated in 2022 – though it has only now been resolved.

Unhappy with all this, the family’s complained to the Scottish Public Services Ombudsman (SPSO), which has now published its findings.

The SPSO report said: “We took independent advice from a GP adviser.

“We found that there were clear indications for the patient to be on anticoagulant medication and that it was unreasonable that the medication was stopped without a replacement in place.

“The decision to stop the medication was not fully informed.”

The report added: “We noted that the practice did not undertake timely blood tests or communicate with the patient’s family and the relevant specialists.

“We also found failings around the administration of blood tests.

“The practice carried out a SAER, which we found was not in line with relevant national guidance.”

Family’s complaint upheld

The SPSO upheld the family’s complaint and made several recommendations.

The ombudsman asked the GP practice to apologise to the family for the failings identified in its report.

It also urged the GP practice to ensure that it fully assesses patients before withdrawing medication, ensuring appropriate consideration is given to risk.

The SPSO wants staff to seek full information from relevant specialists and the family members prior to any decision being reached.

“Where this information is received in the GP’s absence, arrangements should be in place for this to be picked up by another clinician,” the report said.

It added: “Appropriate blood tests should be carried out in line with relevant guidance when anticoagulant medication is stopped or replaced.

“Test results should be appropriately actioned.

“Contacts to the practice from patients or their carers should be adequately assessed to ensure that they are appropriately escalated and, where necessary, there is discussion with the appropriate member of staff, including clinicians.

“SAER reviews should be reflective – and learning processes that ensure failings are identified and any appropriate learning and improvement taken forward.

“SAERs should be held in line with relevant guidance.”

The SPSO said it has asked the GP practice leaders to provide evidence that it has implemented these recommendations in due course.

How do SPSO reports work?

In most cases, members of the public who are upset with an organisation will make a complaint to that organisation.

If they are unhappy with the outcome, they can go to the SPSO for a second opinion.

All cases are anonymous, to protect the identify of the complainer.

Some complainers choose to be identified but that has not happened in this case.

That means that we cannot name the patient involved or the GP practice where the incident occurred.

We were also unable to contact the GP practice, though we asked Aberdeen Health and Social Care Partnership to do so on our behalf.

This is because the partnership manages GP contracts and would be familiar with the circumstances of the incident and know which GP practice is involved.

The partnership did not respond to our request.