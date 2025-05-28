Three men arrested in Buckie in connection with theft and vandalism after car fire

Three men have been arrested and charged in connection with theft of a vehicle and vandalism in Buckie.

Police were called to the town’s Wallace Avenue at around 7.40pm on Tuesday.

They were responding to reports of a vehicle fire and a disturbance.

Three men, aged 36, 32 and 31, were subsequently arrested and charged.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent crews to the Buckie street to put out the fire.

Inspector Andy Meikleham said: “This type of behaviour will not be tolerated.

“I would like to reassure the public that we will act on any information we receive and thoroughly investigate any incidents that happen.”