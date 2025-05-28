Inverness Kart Raceway to reopen after Fairways blaze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness Kart Raceway to reopen after Fairways blaze

The city's go-karting venue will be back in action on Monday. 

By Michelle Henderson
Corrin Henderson, standing outside Inverness Kart Raceway and next to scene of Fairways fire.
Corrin Henderson, Director of Inverness Kart Raceway has thanked the public for their support. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

It is all systems go at Inverness Kart Raceway with its return following the devastating blaze at Fairways Business Park now just days away.

The city’s go-karting venue will reopen to the public on Monday.

And visitors will find it’s undergone something of a revamp.

The team at the track have used the now three months they’ve been closed to make some improvements .

It was back in March that a devastating blaze destroyed several retail units at the industrial park.

Sign on metal fence showing entrance to Inverness Kart Raceway to the left.
Inverness Kart Raceway was forced to close in March after a major fire destroyed businesses at Fairways Business Park. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Six fire crews battled for hours to save the businesses from ruin, but a number suffered so much damage they have been demolished.

Two men have appeared in court accused of wilful fire-raising.

Inverness venue gears up for reopening

Inverness Kart Raceway sustained extensive damage to its main entrance, forcing its temporary closure.

This week, final preparations are under way as they look to welcome customers through the door once again.

Police officer stands in the distance beyond overhead sign for Inverness Kart Raceway.
The entrance to the Inverness business sustained extensive damage following the March 8 blaze at Fairways Business Park. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Remains of fire-stricken businesses following Fairways Business Park Fire. The building has no roof.
Several businesses were destroyed by the blaze, which took hold in March. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Corrin Henderson, director of Inverness Kart Raceway, thanked the community for their unwavering support.

Mr Henderson, who is also Chief Executive of the DAY1 youth charity, told us: “The support and kindness of the community since the fire has been wonderful.

“We are all looking forward to welcoming back our many loyal customers.

“As a charity that relies on the commercial success of our social enterprise business, where all profits generated at Inverness Kart Raceway helps us to deliver critical services for young people, we hope that new customers will join us too.”

“We can’t wait to share the raceway with you”

Corrin Henderson, director, inside Inverness Kart Raceway.
Mr Henderson says the track is driver for drivers once again. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

A short video was shared on the business’s social media account to announce news of their highly anticipated return.

In a statement, the owners write: “After almost three long months of being closed, we’re thrilled to announce that Inverness Kart Raceway is reopening on Monday June 2.

“While the closure was out of our hands, we made the most of every second.

“We have been upgrading, enhancing and transforming the IKR experience like never before.

“We’ve poured our hearts into improving every part of the Raceway.

Now it’s finally time to share it with you.

“We’ve missed the buzz, the adrenaline, and most of all, you, the customers.”

Gala thank-you planned for community

A gala dinner will be held at the Kingsmills Hotel later this year in recognition of the kindness shown by the community in recent months.

The event is being hosted by the Alness-based company Porex Limited.

If you are interested in attending, you can contact the team.

Conversation