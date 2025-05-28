Inverness Kart Raceway to reopen after Fairways blaze

It is all systems go at Inverness Kart Raceway with its return following the devastating blaze at Fairways Business Park now just days away.

The city’s go-karting venue will reopen to the public on Monday.

And visitors will find it’s undergone something of a revamp.

The team at the track have used the now three months they’ve been closed to make some improvements .

It was back in March that a devastating blaze destroyed several retail units at the industrial park.

Six fire crews battled for hours to save the businesses from ruin, but a number suffered so much damage they have been demolished.

Two men have appeared in court accused of wilful fire-raising.

Inverness venue gears up for reopening

Inverness Kart Raceway sustained extensive damage to its main entrance, forcing its temporary closure.

This week, final preparations are under way as they look to welcome customers through the door once again.

Corrin Henderson, director of Inverness Kart Raceway, thanked the community for their unwavering support.

Mr Henderson, who is also Chief Executive of the DAY1 youth charity, told us: “The support and kindness of the community since the fire has been wonderful.

“We are all looking forward to welcoming back our many loyal customers.

“As a charity that relies on the commercial success of our social enterprise business, where all profits generated at Inverness Kart Raceway helps us to deliver critical services for young people, we hope that new customers will join us too.”

“We can’t wait to share the raceway with you”

A short video was shared on the business’s social media account to announce news of their highly anticipated return.

In a statement, the owners write: “After almost three long months of being closed, we’re thrilled to announce that Inverness Kart Raceway is reopening on Monday June 2.

“While the closure was out of our hands, we made the most of every second.

“We have been upgrading, enhancing and transforming the IKR experience like never before.

“We’ve poured our hearts into improving every part of the Raceway.

Now it’s finally time to share it with you.

“We’ve missed the buzz, the adrenaline, and most of all, you, the customers.”

Gala thank-you planned for community

A gala dinner will be held at the Kingsmills Hotel later this year in recognition of the kindness shown by the community in recent months.

The event is being hosted by the Alness-based company Porex Limited.

If you are interested in attending, you can contact the team.