Two taken to hospital after three vehicle crash on A96 at Huntly

An air ambulance and two fire appliances were sent to the scene.

By Chris Cromar
Huntly crash.
The crash took place earlier today. Image: Jasperimage.

Two people have been taken to hospital after a three vehicle crash took place on the A96 at Huntly this morning.

Emergency services, including an air ambulance and three ambulances, were sent to a crash on the A96 in the Aberdeenshire town that took place on the route this morning.

The incident happened at around 10.45am on the Aberdeen to Inverness road near the Tesco Superstore in the town, at the A920 crossroads junction.

One person was transported by air to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and another by road to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.

The road was closed for a period as a result, but reopened at 12.55pm.

SCAA air ambulance in Huntly.
An SCAA air ambulance was sent to the scene. Image: Jasperimage.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were notified of the incident at 10.46am and sent two appliances, one from Huntly and one from Keith, however, they left the scene at 12.16pm.

A police spokeswoman said: “At Around 10.45am on Wednesday, May 28, we received a report of a three vehicle road crash near Milton Close, Huntly.

“Two people were taken to hospital following the crash.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokeswoman added: “We received a call at 10.50am to attend a three-car road traffic collision on the A96 to the west of Huntly.

“Three ambulances and an air ambulance were dispatched to the scene.”

Conversation