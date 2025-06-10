Resilience, passion and community pride: Oldmeldrum trio lead Meldrum United – and their town – to glory

An amateur football team from Oldmeldrum formed with the goal of uniting the town is celebrating success after just two years in existence.

Meldrum United was set up by 23-year-old chairman Finn Mitchell, team captain Lukas Kennedy, 28, and 30-year-old Ross McWilliam, who is now club manager.

It had been a “shared dream for years” but the trio decided 2023 was the year they would turn that dream into a reality.

Fast forward two years and the club are celebrating winning the Aberdeenshire Amateur Football Association’s (AAFA) Division Two North league.

“We just really wanted to give something back to community that we grew up in,” Finn told The P&J.

For him, the club is “deeply personal”, and something he has dedicated to his late parents.

He lost his mum Lynette in 2020 and dad Warren in 2009

Football became a “lifeline” for him after they passed away and founding the club was his way of honoring their memory.

His dad was a lifelong Aberdeen fan.

‘I did this for my mum and dad’

“I just wanted to give something back to Oldmeldrum,” Finn said.

“The people here have always been good to me and my family.

“Hopefully we’ve put a few smiles on faces. ”

Since the original Meldrum United’s demise over 30 years ago, the town has been without a football team.

“I know from my own life it gives me something to look forward too and dedicate myself to, and I hope it gives a bit of joy to other locals,” Finn said.

And the club has been a success both on and off the pitch.

Meldrum United are a team that Oldmeldrum locals have been getting behind, with it sparking a “renewed sense of pride across the town”.

The club now draws some of the league’s largest crowds, with enthusiastic fans turning out each week to show their support.

This season, they went 13 games unbeaten and overturned a significant points gap to finish top of the league, ahead of rivals Halliburton.

The final game of the season was a 1-1 between the sides.

Meldrum United’s volunteers

As well as the players and founders, the club is kept running by a dedicated team of volunteers.

These include Caitlin Moir, who manages the pie hut, and Cat Stewart, who captures defining moments through her photography.

Mikey Green, the club’s treasurer, has ensured the books are balanced, or as Finn said, “helping the dream stay sustainable as it grows”.

A number of businesses from across the north-east have also provided important support, including:

ACE Winches

CC Building Services

Clearview PVCU Windows and Doors

Morris’s Hotel and Restaurant

MRG Electrical

Pitmachie Garage

Presly Butchers

Rollstud

There may be one final celebration for the Meldrum Pleasure Park-based club.

They are in talks to parade their league trophy at the Oldmeldrum Sports and Highland Games on June 21.

‘We are very grounded with our ambitions’

With a league title and promotion under their belt, what are the long-term goals for Meldrum United?

“We are very grounded with our ambitions,” Finn said.

“We hope to take the team as far as we possibly can and have a long and successful period at the helm.

“But mainly we just hope to set the club up to keep running for many years to come.”