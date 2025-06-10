Resilience, passion and community pride: Oldmeldrum trio lead Meldrum United – and their town – to glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Resilience, passion and community pride: Oldmeldrum trio lead Meldrum United – and their town – to glory

It has been a whirlwind two years since the team was set up.

By Chris Cromar
Lukas Kennedy celebrating.
Lukas Kennedy celebrating for Meldrum United, who were only founded two years ago. Image: Finn Mitchell.

An amateur football team from Oldmeldrum formed with the goal of uniting the town is celebrating success after just two years in existence.

Meldrum United was set up by 23-year-old chairman Finn Mitchell, team captain Lukas Kennedy, 28, and 30-year-old Ross McWilliam, who is now club manager.

It had been a “shared dream for years” but the trio decided 2023 was the year they would turn that dream into a reality.

Finn Mitchell on the touchline.
Finn Mitchell is the club’s chairman. Image: Finn Mitchell.

Fast forward two years and the club are celebrating winning the Aberdeenshire Amateur Football Association’s (AAFA) Division Two North league.

“We just really wanted to give something back to community that we grew up in,” Finn told The P&J.

For him, the club is “deeply personal”, and something he has dedicated to his late parents.

He lost his mum Lynette in 2020 and dad Warren in 2009

Football became a “lifeline” for him after they passed away and founding the club was his way of honoring their memory.

His dad was a lifelong Aberdeen fan.

‘I did this for my mum and dad’

“I just wanted to give something back to Oldmeldrum,” Finn said.

“The people here have always been good to me and my family.

“Hopefully we’ve put a few smiles on faces. ”

Since the original Meldrum United’s demise over 30 years ago, the town has been without a football team.

“I know from my own life it gives me something to look forward too and dedicate myself to, and I hope it gives a bit of joy to other locals,” Finn said.

Finn and his parents Lynette and Warren.
Finn has dedicated Meldrum United’s success to his late parents. Image: Finn Mitchell.

And the club has been a success both on and off the pitch.

Meldrum United are a team that Oldmeldrum locals have been getting behind, with it sparking a “renewed sense of pride across the town”.

The club now draws some of the league’s largest crowds, with enthusiastic fans turning out each week to show their support.

This season, they went 13 games unbeaten and overturned a significant points gap to finish top of the league, ahead of rivals Halliburton.

The final game of the season was a 1-1 between the sides.

Meldrum United’s volunteers

As well as the players and founders, the club is kept running by a dedicated team of volunteers.

These include Caitlin Moir, who manages the pie hut, and Cat Stewart, who captures defining moments through her photography.

Mikey Green, the club’s treasurer, has ensured the books are balanced, or as Finn said, “helping the dream stay sustainable as it grows”.

Mikey Green with his kids.
Mikey Green is the club’s treasurer. Image: Finn Mitchell.

A number of businesses from across the north-east have also provided important support, including:

  • ACE Winches
  • CC Building Services
  • Clearview PVCU Windows and Doors
  • Morris’s Hotel and Restaurant
  • MRG Electrical
  • Pitmachie Garage
  • Presly Butchers
  • Rollstud

There may be one final celebration for the Meldrum Pleasure Park-based club.

They are in talks to parade their league trophy at the Oldmeldrum Sports and Highland Games on June 21.

Ross McWilliam on the touchline.
Manager Ross McWilliam at training. Image: Finn Mitchell.

‘We are very grounded with our ambitions’

With a league title and promotion under their belt, what are the long-term goals for Meldrum United?

“We are very grounded with our ambitions,” Finn said.

“We hope to take the team as far as we possibly can and have a long and successful period at the helm.

“But mainly we just hope to set the club up to keep running for many years to come.”

