Three-storey building housing Kenny’s Music on The Green set to go up for auction

The three-storey Aberdeen building that houses Kenny’s Music shop is going up for auction.

Numbers 67-71 on The Green will go under the hammer on June 12 with bidding to start at £189,000.

The ground floor is of course home to ever-present music shop Kenny’s, which has been operating for over 17 years.

It rents the store premises from the landlord of the building and has an agreement that doesn’t run out until February 2029.

The upcoming potential sale of the building has led some to speculate over its future.

However, Alex Marten, managing director for Kenny’s Music, has put to bed any rumours.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, he said the Aberdeen store is a “key part of their business”.

Aberdeen store ‘key part’ of Kenny’s Music empire

He said: “I can confirm that, while the building on The Green is indeed up for sale, Kenny’s Music is firmly staying put.

“We have four years remaining on our current lease,

“The change of ownership simply means we’ll have a new landlord.

“Kenny’s Music remains fully committed to Aberdeen.

“We’re excited to continue serving the city’s thriving music community as we’ve always done.”

Mr Marten added: “We’ve recently increased the range of new and pre-owned instruments on display and have also recently been appointed as official Yamaha Piano Agents.

“That means we are the only place within 100 miles to stock the full range of Yamaha digital pianos.

“Our store on The Green is a key part of our business, and we’re looking forward to many more successful years ahead.”

Development on The Green progressing

If the auction is successful, a change of landlord will go through after June 12.

The auction house describes a three-storey mixed use building which is “well located within Aberdeen’s nightlife venue hotspots”.

They also point to The Green being a “historic, yet evolving area”.

The area is currently undergoing a large transformation with the creation of a new version of an Aberdeen market underway.

Named Flint, construction bosses say the project is progressing on schedule, with its completion date set for summer 2027.