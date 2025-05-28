Three-storey building housing Kenny’s Music on The Green set to go up for auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Three-storey building housing Kenny’s Music on The Green set to go up for auction

The ever-present music shop is set to undergo a change of landlord - but remains "fully committed" to Aberdeen

By Graham Fleming
Kenny's Music is housed on 67, The Green. Image: Future Property Auctions
The three-storey Aberdeen building that houses Kenny’s Music shop is going up for auction.

Numbers 67-71 on The Green will go under the hammer on June 12 with bidding to start at £189,000.

The ground floor is of course home to ever-present music shop Kenny’s, which has been operating for over 17 years.

It rents the store premises from the landlord of the building and has an agreement that doesn’t run out until February 2029.

The three storey building is going up for auction. Image: Future Property Auctions

The upcoming potential sale of the building has led some to speculate over its future.

However, Alex Marten, managing director for Kenny’s Music, has put to bed any rumours.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, he said the Aberdeen store is a “key part of their business”.

Aberdeen store ‘key part’ of Kenny’s Music empire

He said: “I can confirm that, while the building on The Green is indeed up for sale, Kenny’s Music is firmly staying put.

“We have four years remaining on our current lease,

“The change of ownership simply means we’ll have a new landlord.

“Kenny’s Music remains fully committed to Aberdeen.

“We’re excited to continue serving the city’s thriving music community as we’ve always done.”

Work is progressing on the new market. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Mr Marten added: “We’ve recently increased the range of new and pre-owned instruments on display and have also recently been appointed as official Yamaha Piano Agents.

“That means we are the only place within 100 miles to stock the full range of Yamaha digital pianos.

“Our store on The Green is a key part of our business, and we’re looking forward to many more successful years ahead.”

Development on The Green progressing

If the auction is successful, a change of landlord will go through after June 12.

The auction house describes a three-storey mixed use building which is “well located within Aberdeen’s nightlife venue hotspots”.

They also point to The Green being a “historic, yet evolving area”.

The new food and drink market, which should become a key part of The Green, will be called Flint. Image: McGinty’s Group

The area is currently undergoing a large transformation with the creation of a new version of an Aberdeen market underway.

Named Flint, construction bosses say the project is progressing on schedule, with its completion date set for summer 2027.

