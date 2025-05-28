14 fire crews and helicopter deployed to fight blaze near Alford

Fire crews along with a helicopter have been dispatched to tackle a huge blaze north of Alford.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) received reports of the fire shortly after 11.30am on Wednesday.

Eleven fire appliances and three specialist units are currently on scene to the west side of Suie Road, between the Suie Car Park and Birchwood Farm.

The SFRS said the fire is burning over a large area – at present nearly 39,000 square feet – and has engulfed gorse, grass and felled trees.

They have categorised it as a Level 3 incident, with a helicopter sent to help put out flames from the sky.

The fire service are advising people in the area to close their windows.

A spokesperson said: “People living within the local area are asked to keep windows and doors closed for the time being.

“Please also avoid the area as far as possible.”

