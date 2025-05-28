Three days of delays expected on Aberdeen’s Wellington Road

Motorists on Aberdeen’s Wellington Road will face three days of delays next week as the busy route is hit with partial closures.

It will be reduced to one lane between 9am and 3pm from Monday June 2 until Wednesday 4.

Aberdeen City Council said “essential tree work” is needed but stressed it will be undertaken “outwith busy commuter times” in an effort to reduce disruption.

The restrictions will affect the road from the bus lane just beyond the Tesco store at Torry to the Wellington suspension bridge roundabout.

During that time, council workers will be working to clear trees which “have the capacity to fall onto Wellington Road“.

Trees could ‘fall onto Wellington Road’

