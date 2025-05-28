Man arrested after two-vehicle crash in Rothienorman

A 39-year-old man has been arrested after a two-vehicle crash in the Aberdeenshire village of Rothienorman this afternoon.

It took place at about 1pm on Main Street, which is part of the B9001 road.

Police officers were joined at the scene by an ambulance crew and a man was subsequently arrested.

The road was closed to allow for the recovery of the vehicles.

Pictures show a damaged red Ford van in the aftermath of the incident.

A witness told The P&J that locals were on the scene “very quickly” and gave first aid to one of the drivers.

It is understood there were no serious injuries.

Police investigating cause of crash

A police spokeswoman said: “At around 1pm on Wednesday May 28 we received a report of a crash involving two vehicles on Main Street, Rothienorman.

“Officers attended and one driver, a 39-year-old man, was arrested.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”