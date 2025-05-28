Climber airlifted to hospital after falling 50ft from Isle of Skye peak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Climber airlifted to hospital after falling 50ft from Isle of Skye peak

Skye Mountain Rescue came to the casualty's aid - after hitching a ride on the aircraft.

By Ross Hempseed
Crews carried the injured casualty to safety. Image: Skye MRT.
A climber has been airlifted to hospital after falling from a peak on the Isle of Skye.

The climber fell 50 feet from a north-west ridge of Sgùrr nan Eag – a 3,031 foot Munro in the Cuillin mountain range.

A combination of low fog and the altitude at which the climber was injured, made the rescue “tricky”.

Ten members of the Skye Mountain Rescue Team were, however, able to hitch a ride with the rescue helicopter part-way up the peak.

They covered the rest of their rescue mission on foot on Tuesday.

The climber was found in a precarious position on the rock face.

Mountain rescuers braved difficult conditions to come to the climber’s aid. Image: Skye MRT.

They had sustained “multiple injuries” according to Skye MRT.

The volunteers placed him on a stretcher and began the testing challenge of taking him down the ridge.

Thankfully the team, along with the help of Kintail MRT, were able to get the casualty to a safer location.

By then the fog had lifted and the rescue helicopter was able to pick up the injured climber.

Teams moving the casualty to safety. An air ambulance took the climber the rest of the way to hospital. Image: Skye MRT

He was airlifted to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment.

Skye MRT, in a post to social media, said: “Huge thanks to the crew of R948 and our friends at Kintail MRT.

“Thanks also to Glenelg MRT who were on standby.

“We wish the casualty a full and speedy recovery.”

Conversation