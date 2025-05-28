Climber airlifted to hospital after falling 50ft from Isle of Skye peak

A climber has been airlifted to hospital after falling from a peak on the Isle of Skye.

The climber fell 50 feet from a north-west ridge of Sgùrr nan Eag – a 3,031 foot Munro in the Cuillin mountain range.

A combination of low fog and the altitude at which the climber was injured, made the rescue “tricky”.

Ten members of the Skye Mountain Rescue Team were, however, able to hitch a ride with the rescue helicopter part-way up the peak.

They covered the rest of their rescue mission on foot on Tuesday.

The climber was found in a precarious position on the rock face.

They had sustained “multiple injuries” according to Skye MRT.

The volunteers placed him on a stretcher and began the testing challenge of taking him down the ridge.

Thankfully the team, along with the help of Kintail MRT, were able to get the casualty to a safer location.

By then the fog had lifted and the rescue helicopter was able to pick up the injured climber.

He was airlifted to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment.

Skye MRT, in a post to social media, said: “Huge thanks to the crew of R948 and our friends at Kintail MRT.

“Thanks also to Glenelg MRT who were on standby.

“We wish the casualty a full and speedy recovery.”

