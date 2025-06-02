GALLERY: Action packed day at Ellon Gala Day and Pedal Car Race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GALLERY: Action packed day at Ellon Gala Day and Pedal Car Race

Hundreds gathered at Ellon Gala Day on June 1 to enjoy family fun, food, live music, and the exciting Pedal Car Race.

Ellon Gala Day and Pedal Car Race proved to be a great day out. Image: Ethan Williams
By Katherine Ferries & Darrell Benns

The Ellon Pedal Car Race, organised by the Ellon Rotary Club, was the standout attraction at this year’s Ellon Gala Day on Sunday, June 1.

Crowds gathered from 11am to enjoy a packed programme that included fun fair rides from W&H FunFairs, live music, dance performances, and a netball tournament run by Ellon Netball Club.

The main attraction was the pedal car race, which kicked off at 2pm and didn’t disappoint, with teams of all ages taking part and showing off their pedal power and competitive spirit.

Visitors also enjoyed local food and drink from a wide selection of vendors. Brew Toon Microbrewery and Ellon Spirits kept the drinks flowing, while stalls served up everything from wood-fired pizza and barbecue to seafood and sweet treats.

Children and families made the most of the entertainment, with train rides, bungee trampolines, Segways from Wheelie Fun, and action at the pump track and skatepark.

Photographer Ethan Williams was there to capture the action.

Children got to take part in a netball tournament. Image: Ethan Williams
The contest was organised by Ellon Netball Club. Image: Ethan Williams
The pedal car racers eye up the competition on the starting grid. Image: Ethan Williams
Racers gave it their all to edge out the competition. Image: Ethan Williams
Competitors powered through with the help of cheering crowds. Image: Ethan Williams
Racers looked for any opportunity to overtake. Image: Ethan Williams
Overtaking proved to be a challenge as the racers bunched up. Image: Ethan Williams
The Flying Pigs managed to bring home the bacon. Image: Ethan Williams
The tightly-packed race proved to be a lot of fun. Image: Ethan Williams
Competitors went the extra mile to ensure victory. Image: Ethan Williams
Crowds cheered on the competitors during the Ellon Pedal Car Race. Image: Ethan Williams
People of all ages took part in the competition. Image: Ethan Williams
Crowds had a great day cheering on the racers as they sped by. Image: Ethan Williams
Sophie getting her face painted. Image: Ethan Williams
Yoshio, Takeru and Kousei on the train. Image: Ethan Williams
Gio on the bungee. Image: Ethan Williams
Lucas on the bungee. Image: Ethan Williams
Alfie and Lila play with a bubble gun.  Image: Ethan Williams
Children having fun on the inflatables at the gala. Image: Ethan Williams
The Flying Pigs were the best-dressed pedal car race team. Image: Ethan Williams
Live music entertained the crowds at the Ellon Gala Day. Image: Ethan Williams
The Gilmar Engineering team won the best race moment prize. Image: Ethan Williams
Steven Birkett at his bespoke wood stall. Image: Ethan Williams
The ice cream was popular! Image: Ethan Williams
The slick condition of the track proved no trouble for most of the racers. Image: Ethan Williams
The Pedal Car Race winners Ellon MAMILS (middle aged men in lycra shorts). Image: Ethan Williams
The end is in sight for the Ellon Pedal Car Race competitors. Image: Ethan Williams
Made it over the finish line! Image: Ethan Williams
Not all the pedal cars made it across the finish line. Image: Ethan Williams
The racers give it their all to try to snatch victory. Image: Ethan Williams
A racer at the Ellon Pedal Car Race went right to the edge of the track to gain an advantage. Image: Ethan Williams
The Ellon Pedal Car Race proved to be just as much fun for riders and the audience alike. Image: Ethan Williams
There was so much going on at the Ellon Pedal Car Race it was hard to know where to look.  Image: Ethan Williams
The Ellon Pedal Car Race spectators ready for the action. Image: Ethan Williams
The racers powering ahead as they seek to improve their lap time. Image: Ethan Williams
The crowds couldn’t wait to get a fleeting glimpse of the competitors racing round the track. Image: Ethan Williams
Racers has a great time on the track at Ellon Pedal Car Race. Image: Ethan Williams
The racers managed to reach impressive speeds. Image: Ethan Williams
The victors on the podium celebrating their win. Image: Ethan Williams

 

 

