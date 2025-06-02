GALLERY: Action packed day at Ellon Gala Day and Pedal Car Race

The Ellon Pedal Car Race, organised by the Ellon Rotary Club, was the standout attraction at this year’s Ellon Gala Day on Sunday, June 1.

Crowds gathered from 11am to enjoy a packed programme that included fun fair rides from W&H FunFairs, live music, dance performances, and a netball tournament run by Ellon Netball Club.

The main attraction was the pedal car race, which kicked off at 2pm and didn’t disappoint, with teams of all ages taking part and showing off their pedal power and competitive spirit.

Visitors also enjoyed local food and drink from a wide selection of vendors. Brew Toon Microbrewery and Ellon Spirits kept the drinks flowing, while stalls served up everything from wood-fired pizza and barbecue to seafood and sweet treats.

Children and families made the most of the entertainment, with train rides, bungee trampolines, Segways from Wheelie Fun, and action at the pump track and skatepark.

Photographer Ethan Williams was there to capture the action.