GALLERY: Action packed day at Ellon Gala Day and Pedal Car Race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home

GALLERY: Action packed day at Ellon Gala Day and Pedal Car Race

Hundreds gathered at Ellon Gala Day on June 1st to enjoy family fun, food, live music, and the exciting Pedal Car Race.

Ellon Gala Day & Pedal Car Race. Image: Ethan Williams
Ellon Gala Day & Pedal Car Race. Image: Ethan Williams
By Katherine Ferries & Darrell Benns

The Ellon Pedal Car Race, organised by the Ellon Rotary Club, was the standout attraction at this year’s Ellon Gala Day on Sunday, June 1.

Crowds gathered from 11am to enjoy a packed programme that included fun fair rides from W&H FunFairs, live music, dance performances, and a netball tournament run by Ellon Netball Club.

The main attraction was the pedal car race, which kicked off at 2pm and didn’t disappoint, with teams of all ages taking part and showing off their pedal power and competitive spirit.

Visitors also enjoyed local food and drink from a wide selection of vendors. Brew Toon Microbrewery and Ellon Spirits kept the drinks flowing, while stalls served up everything from wood-fired pizza and barbecue to seafood and sweet treats.

Children and families made the most of the entertainment, with train rides, bungee trampolines, Segways from Wheelie Fun, and action at the pump track and skatepark.

Photographer Ethan Williams was there to capture the action.

Netball at the gala. Image: Ethan Williams
Netball at the gala. Image: Ethan Williams
Pedal Car Race. Image: Ethan Williams
Pedal Car Race. Image: Ethan Williams
Pedal Car Race. Image: Ethan Williams
Pedal Car Race. Image: Ethan Williams
Pedal Car Race. Image: Ethan Williams
Pedal Car Race. Image: Ethan Williams
Pedal Car Race. Image: Ethan Williams
Pedal Car Race. Image: Ethan Williams
Crowds watch on. Image: Ethan Williams
Pedal Car Race. Image: Ethan Williams
Pedal Car Race. Image: Ethan Williams
Sophie getting her face painted. Image: Ethan Williams
Yoshio, Takeru and Kousei on the train. Image: Ethan Williams
Gio on the bungee. Image: Ethan Williams
Lucas on the bungee. Image: Ethan Williams
Alfie and Lila play with a bubble gun.  Image: Ethan Williams
The inflatables at the gala. Image: Ethan Williams
Pedal Car Race best dressed team ‘The Flying Pigs’. Image: Ethan Williams
Gala live music. Image: Ethan Williams
Pedal Car Race best race moment winners Gilmar Engineering. Image: Ethan Williams
Steven Birkett at his bespoke wood stall. Image: Ethan Williams
The ice cream was popular! Image: Ethan Williams
Pedal Car Race. Image: Ethan Williams
Pedal Car Race winners ‘Ellon MAMILS’ (middle aged men in lycra shorts). Image: Ethan Williams
Pedal Car Race. Image: Ethan Williams
Made it over the finish line! mage: Ethan Williams
The result of a crash. Image: Ethan Williams
Pedal Car Race. Image: Ethan Williams
On the bend! Image: Ethan Williams
Pedal Car Race. Image: Ethan Williams
Crowds watch on.  Image: Ethan Williams
Spectators ready for the action. Image: Ethan Williams
Pedal Car Race. Image: Ethan Williams
Crowds watch on. Image: Ethan Williams
Pedal Car Race. Image: Ethan Williams
Pedal Car Race. Image: Ethan Williams
Pedal Car Race podium. Image: Ethan Williams

 

 

Conversation