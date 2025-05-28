A82 reopens near Laggan following crash involving coach and lorry

The A82 road near Laggan has reopened following a crash involving a timber lorry.

The incident occurred at around 4.30pm on Wednesday, at the northernmost point of Loch Lochy.

A coach and a lorry were involved.

It is unknown if there are any injuries.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they sent three appliances before leaving an hour later.

Police and ambulance were also on the scene.

The A82 road was closed in both directions for a period of time before reopening around 8.30pm.

Police have been contacted for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

