Bad Actress: Meet the five friends from the Highlands who hope to pack out stadiums with their glam rock band

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Bad Actress: Meet the five friends from the Highlands who hope to pack out stadiums with their glam rock band

Bad Actress have performed to thousands across the UK since 2017 - including a memorable MacMoray show this year.

The band members together. They are hoping for a big year.
Bad Actress are looking forward to a series of gigs in the year ahead. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
By Ena Saracevic

“You go to a Bad Actress show and you just see so many happy faces.”

Shaun Middleton, from Inverness, has only been an official member of the glam rock band for about a week.

But already he says his time playing bass guitar for the group has been “unreal”.

“Everybody’s always dancing and the mix of ages is fantastic,” he told The Press and Journal.

“Especially lately. It’s been insane.”

Chick McFarlane is quick to agree with him, noting their recent performance at Elgin’s MacMoray, where 10,000 people packed out Cooper Park.

Chick, 24, along with his brother Lui, 21, were still pupils at Forres Academy in 2017 when the band first formed.

They joined forces with Tommy Bell, 28, and former members Vinnie and Fearghas to create the band Airrade.

The new lineup.
Shaun Middleton, Euan Campbell, Lui McFarlane, Chick McFarlane and Tommy Bell are all members of Bad Actress. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

The name didn’t stick.

After a bad review was less than complimentary about their choice, the group became Bad Actress – after a “lesser-known” Def Leppard song from the album Songs from the Sparkle Lounge.

Since then, they have been a major hit in the Moray music scene as well as further afield.

Now, the band, made up of Shaun Middleton, Euan Campbell, Tommy Bell, Chick and Lui McFarlane, are playing a series of gigs across the UK.

And they are thinking big.

Their dreams are to do music full-time and they “hope to pack out stadiums one day”.

At present, they have an array of jobs, from waitering and dishwashing, to working in retail and joinery and in a warehouse and joinery.

Bad Actress origins

The McFarlane brothers first met Tommy when Chick auditioned to play drums in his band.

Chick was unsuccessful, but months later Tommy joined what would later become Bad Actress.

Chick said: “Me and Lui wanted to start a new band, playing the type of music we’re performing now.

“I asked Tommy if he wanted to join and he said ‘as long as Chick isn’t playing drums’  – which I wasn’t because I was playing guitar, so it worked out.”

Lui, at the microphone, is now the band's singer. He used to be on drums.
Lui, centre, switched from playing drums to being the lead singer of the band in April. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Ever since the band was formed, they have been practising in Chick and Lui’s dad’s house in Forres.

They became even more familiar with the practise room during the Covid pandemic.

The band used the time that afforded to better promote themselves, which led to the group gaining attention from new fans in England and Wales.

Meet the new members of Bad Actress (including a fan now turned drummer)

Only a week ago, musicians Shaun Middleton and Euan Campbell, both from Inverness, joined the band.

Euan, 19, is now the youngest member and was originally a fan of Bad Actress.

So, when he was asked to play drums for them it was a “full circle moment”.

Meanwhile, Shaun, 37, also joined as a permanent member a week ago.

The band practicing ahead of a busy year of gigs - and a new album.
Shaun, far left, said his time in the band so far has been “amazing”. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

“People compare us to a lot of different bands,” said Chick, who revealed band members take inspiration from acts such as AC/DC, Aerosmith, Def Leppard, Van Halen, The 1975 and Tenacious D.

“A lot of people describe our music as a mix of glam and hard rock.”

Bad Actress are particularly looking forward to their gig at the Tooth and Claw in Inverness on June 13 as well as a show in Elgin on August 30.

“The show is really important to us,” Chick added.

“We love performing with a bit more flair.”

The members of the new line-up posing.
The new line-up are performing across the United Kingdom. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Thousands ‘wowed’ as they watch Bad Actress at MacMoray

Lui, who is from Forres, was previously the drummer for Bad Actress.

Now he’s now the lead singer.

In fact, MacMoray was only his second time performing as a vocalist.

He said: “Our top goal would obviously be a stadium tour.

“That would be amazing and that’s what we’re working towards.”

Bad Actress perform at MacMoray in April. Brothers Lui and Chick take centre stage.
Brothers Lui and Chick performing with the band at MacMoray in April. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Donnie Squair is manager of Elgin Town Hall and first watched Lui – then just nine – and Chick perform at the Wall of Rock in Lossiemouth in 2014.

He knew right away they had something special.

‘I think they can really make it big’

When asked if he thinks Bad Actress can make it big, he is very optimistic.

“The potential they have, the people they’re meeting, the bands they’re playing with, the audiences they’re getting, I really can see it,” he said.

“When they played MacMoray, they held their own on that stage.

The band at practice.
Bad Actress have gained even more attention since MacMoray 2025. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

“You could see the talent years ago, and they’re just something else now.”

With an album in the works and a line-up of gigs and festival performances for the rest of the year, who knows what they will do next.

Conversation