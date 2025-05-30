The 15 best quality beaches across the north and north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The 15 best quality beaches across the north and north-east

Keep Scotland Beautiful has released its annual list of the country's most beautiful beaches.

By Ross Hempseed
Nairn Beach is once again recognised as one of the best beaches in Scotland. Image shows the dunes and sands.
Nairn Central Beach. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

An annual list of Scotland’s best beaches has been released – and it features 15 from the north and north-east.

Keep Scotland Beautiful celebrates well-managed beaches across the country with its Scotland’s Beach Award.

Dozens feature yearly – in fact some of not missed a place on the list for over three decades.

That includes Nairn in the Highlands, which is known for its soft, white sand, low dunes and views of the Moray Firth.

The list is intended to help guide tourists and locals to top beaches that make for great days out.

Below are the 15 beaches from across the Highlands, Shetland and Aberdeenshire to feature this year and how many consecutive years they’ve made the list.

Missing will be some favourites, but the criteria includes considerations such as accessibility and facilities meaning not all can feature.

The sands at Cruden Bay beach with the village in the background.
Cruden Bay beach. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Aberdeenshire

  • Aberdeen Beach – 19
  • Balmedie Beach – 20
  • Collieston Beach – 18
  • Stonehaven Beach – 19
  • Fraserburgh Waters of Philorth – 18
  • Peterhead Lido – 18
  • Cruden Bay – 16
  • Fraserburgh Tigerhill – 18
  • Inverboyndie – 19
Brora beach stretches for miles and is a hotspot for wildlife. Image: Craig McLeod

Highlands

  • Loch Morlich – 17
  • Brora Beach – 24
  • Dornoch Beach – 31
  • Nairn Central – 32

Shetland

  • Sands of Breckon – 2
  • West Sandwick – 15

To receive an award, beaches must meet several criteria including access, facilities and safety, local environmental quality and community and heritage.

Balmedie Beach in Aberdeenshire. Image shows dog walkers enjoying the sands. The waves make it look a windy day.
Balmedie Beach in Aberdeenshire is a fantastic spot for a stroll. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Barry Fisher, chief executive of Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “Scotland’s award-winning beaches demonstrate excellent beach management.

“We hope that all who visit this year play their part in keeping them beautiful.

“I’d like to congratulate all those who do so much to protect, maintain and enhance our beaches, protecting the sand and sea for us all to enjoy – from the local authorities to the communities who care so passionately about these phenomenal assets.”

