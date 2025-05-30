The 15 best quality beaches across the north and north-east

An annual list of Scotland’s best beaches has been released – and it features 15 from the north and north-east.

Keep Scotland Beautiful celebrates well-managed beaches across the country with its Scotland’s Beach Award.

Dozens feature yearly – in fact some of not missed a place on the list for over three decades.

That includes Nairn in the Highlands, which is known for its soft, white sand, low dunes and views of the Moray Firth.

The list is intended to help guide tourists and locals to top beaches that make for great days out.

Below are the 15 beaches from across the Highlands, Shetland and Aberdeenshire to feature this year and how many consecutive years they’ve made the list.

Missing will be some favourites, but the criteria includes considerations such as accessibility and facilities meaning not all can feature.

Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen Beach – 19

Balmedie Beach – 20

Collieston Beach – 18

Stonehaven Beach – 19

Fraserburgh Waters of Philorth – 18

Peterhead Lido – 18

Cruden Bay – 16

Fraserburgh Tigerhill – 18

Inverboyndie – 19

Highlands

Loch Morlich – 17

Brora Beach – 24

Dornoch Beach – 31

Nairn Central – 32

Shetland

Sands of Breckon – 2

West Sandwick – 15

To receive an award, beaches must meet several criteria including access, facilities and safety, local environmental quality and community and heritage.

Barry Fisher, chief executive of Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “Scotland’s award-winning beaches demonstrate excellent beach management.

“We hope that all who visit this year play their part in keeping them beautiful.

“I’d like to congratulate all those who do so much to protect, maintain and enhance our beaches, protecting the sand and sea for us all to enjoy – from the local authorities to the communities who care so passionately about these phenomenal assets.”