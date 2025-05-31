GALLERY: Aberdeen’s Big Belmont Bash returns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

GALLERY: Aberdeen’s Big Belmont Bash returns

Belmont Street came alive as Aberdeen’s Big Belmont Bash returned for its second year, drawing crowds for a day of live music, games, workshops and family-friendly entertainment in the heart of the city.

Big Belmont Bash is back! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Big Belmont Bash is back! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Katherine Ferries & Darrell Benns

Aberdeen’s Belmont Street came alive on Saturday, May 31, as the Big Belmont Bash returned for a full day of free entertainment, music, and community spirit.

Organised by The Collective on the Cobbles, the event transformed Belmont Street and the surrounding area into a lively celebration from 12pm to 8pm.

Thousands attended the family-friendly event, enjoying live music from local bands and DJs curated by Fine Times and Drummonds. The street was filled with energy as visitors explored games, workshops, and food stalls that showcased the best of Aberdeen’s independent businesses.

Highlights included barista lessons at Books and Beans, a charity tombola supporting Citymoves Dance Agency. Free games and prize giveaways added to the fun, with many winning vouchers for local shops and eateries.

The Bash aimed to strengthen community ties and support local traders, offering something for all ages in a welcoming and festive atmosphere. Organisers hailed the day a great success, with a strong turnout and positive feedback.

With another Big Belmont Bash planned for 6th September, the event has quickly become a key date in Aberdeen’s cultural calendar.

Press and Journal photographer Darrell Benns was there to capture the day.

Dave Stirton, Callan and Stirling McCarthy-Stirton and Jane McCarthy at the tombola for Citymoves Dance Academy.
Belmont Bash is on till 8 pm Saturday, 31st May.
Big Belmont Bash.
Great turnout for the Big Belmont Bash.
The Belmont Cinema team.
Riley and Shane McGregor trying out curling outside Nando’s on Belmont Street.
Belmont Bash draws a big crowd again this year.
John Wigglesworth from Books and Beans.
Eryn Henderson, Ruby Rae and Ryan Henderson.
Street curling outside Nando’s.
The Revolution stand set up on Belmont Street.
Iain and Freya Lauritsen.
Local talent shining bright.
Orin and Ivor Clelland.
Alex Ponting-Hoggan and Paul Watson.
Michelle and Ruby Rice.
Big Belmont Bash.
The Revolution stand set up on Belmont Street.
The Books and Beans card game stand.
Callan and Stirling McCarthy-Stirton at the tombola for Citymoves Dance Academy.
Ronan Hepburn, Sullivan Duff and Declan Cowie.
Big Belmont Bash.
Erin from Books and Beans at the barista class by Books and Beans.
Big Belmont Bash.
Ruby, Emily and Alice.
Big Belmont Bash.
Murray MacGregor enjoying the games.

Conversation