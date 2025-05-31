GALLERY: Aberdeen’s Big Belmont Bash returns

Aberdeen’s Belmont Street came alive on Saturday, May 31, as the Big Belmont Bash returned for a full day of free entertainment, music, and community spirit.

Organised by The Collective on the Cobbles, the event transformed Belmont Street and the surrounding area into a lively celebration from 12pm to 8pm.

Thousands attended the family-friendly event, enjoying live music from local bands and DJs curated by Fine Times and Drummonds. The street was filled with energy as visitors explored games, workshops, and food stalls that showcased the best of Aberdeen’s independent businesses.

Highlights included barista lessons at Books and Beans, a charity tombola supporting Citymoves Dance Agency. Free games and prize giveaways added to the fun, with many winning vouchers for local shops and eateries.

The Bash aimed to strengthen community ties and support local traders, offering something for all ages in a welcoming and festive atmosphere. Organisers hailed the day a great success, with a strong turnout and positive feedback.

With another Big Belmont Bash planned for 6th September, the event has quickly become a key date in Aberdeen’s cultural calendar.

Press and Journal photographer Darrell Benns was there to capture the day.