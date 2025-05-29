Five Aberdeen takeaways win ‘best in Scotland’ awards

Five Aberdeen businesses have been named among the best takeaways in Scotland.

Big Manny’s Pizza, Cafe 100, FreshMex, Sea Salt and Sole and Siam Cottage were among Scottish winners at the Deliveroo Restaurant Awards.

Big Manny’s was voted Scotland’s Regional Independent Restaurant of the Year, while FreshMex was crowned Best Mexican for the second year running.

Cafe 100 was named Best Breakfast and Coffee, Sea, Salt and Sole was crowned Best Fish and Chips and Siam Cottage was hailed as Best Thai.

The results, announced yesterday, were based on more than 160,000 votes from the takeaway app’s customers.

Read on below to see what each Aberdeen restaurant said about their win.

Big Manny’s Pizza

Big Manny’s Pizza started in The Adam Lounge on Holburn Street. Now the brand is serving pizza from seven venues and has expanded into Aberdeenshire.

Director Calum Wright said: “We are absolutely delighted to be named Independent Restaurant of the Year for Scotland by Deliveroo!

“From our beginnings in Aberdeen, dreamt up myself, Phil and Ash, to our expansion across the city, our mission has been to bring those big, flavour-packed New York-style pizzas with a Manny’s’ twist to Scotland.

“This award is a testament to our amazing team and all the pizza lovers across Aberdeen who’ve embraced our slices.

“A massive thank you to Deliveroo for this incredible recognition!”

Cafe 100

Cafe 100, on Holburn Street, picked up the award for Best Breakfast and Coffee for the second year in a row.

Customers rave about their rolls, breakfast wraps and full cooked breakfasts.

Owner Boris Borisov said: “We could not believe that for a second year in a row our customers have given us so much support and appreciation.

“We are so humbled by the love we have received and thank you does not describe how grateful we are.

“We want to thank all our staff for the hard work they’ve put in to make this a reality, and we hope we never disappoint with providing the level of care and quality that our customers have appreciated us for. Thank you!”

FreshMex

FreshMex are no stranger to Deliveroo awards, being named winner of ‘Best Mexican’ in Scotland for the second time in a row.

The Schoolhill restaurant and takeaway has been a fan-favourite spot for Mexican lovers in Aberdeen since opening in 2018.

They made headlines back in 2023 for being voted top 10 in the world by Deliveroo.

Robbie Moult, Director of FreshMex, said: “We’re absolutely buzzing to have won the Best Mexican in Scotland for the second year running!

“It means a lot to our whole team of 62 — from the kitchen crew to our front-of-house legends and venue managers.

“This is their prize and I’m so proud of every one of them.

“We’ve always said our goal is to serve up fast, fresh, feel-good food, and this award feels like a big high five from our loyal FreshMex customers in Aberdeen and Edinburgh.

“Massive thanks to everyone who continues to support us and who voted for us — we wouldn’t be here without you!”

Siam Cottage

Siam Cottage is a newcomer to the Deliveroo awards in 2025. However, the restaurant has been a mainstay on Aberdeen’s Castle Street for many years.

Their most ordered dishes on Deliveroo include honey chilli, sweet and sour chicken and pad thai.

A spokesperson for Siam Cottage said: “We are absolutely thrilled and incredibly proud to have received the Scotland Deliveroo Takeaway Award!

“On behalf of our chef owners Neng and TP, and our Maître d’, Ying, we extend our deepest gratitude to our incredible staff, whose dedication and hard work made this achievement possible.

“It proves that even amidst economic challenges, a dedicated local business can flourish by focusing on quality and our amazing customers here in Aberdeen.”

Sea Salt and Sole

Sea Salt and Sole picked up the award for Best Fish and Chips.

The chipper has locations in Dyce, Bridge of Don, Cove and Ellon.

Rikki Pirie, Director at Sea Salt and Sole, said: “Wow, we’ve won! It’s incredible to be named Deliveroo’s Best Fish & Chips in Scotland!

“Huge thanks to everyone who voted – your support means everything. We’re looking forward to serving up our award-winning fish & chips to Aberdeen locals for a long time to come.”