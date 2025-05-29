Five Aberdeen takeaways win ‘best in Scotland’ awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Five Aberdeen takeaways win ‘best in Scotland’ awards

Thai, Mexican, and American-inspired takeouts from around the Granite City were all recognised by Deliveroo.

By Graham Fleming
Big Manny's newest location at Aberdeen University. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Five Aberdeen businesses have been named among the best takeaways in Scotland.

Big Manny’s Pizza, Cafe 100, FreshMex, Sea Salt and Sole and Siam Cottage were among Scottish winners at the Deliveroo Restaurant Awards.

Big Manny’s was voted Scotland’s Regional Independent Restaurant of the Year, while FreshMex was crowned Best Mexican for the second year running.

Cafe 100 was named Best Breakfast and Coffee, Sea, Salt and Sole was crowned Best Fish and Chips and Siam Cottage was hailed as Best Thai.

The results, announced yesterday, were based on more than 160,000 votes from the takeaway app’s customers.

Read on below to see what each Aberdeen restaurant said about their win.

Big Manny’s Pizza

Big Manny’s Pizza started in The Adam Lounge on Holburn Street. Now the brand is serving pizza from seven venues and has expanded into Aberdeenshire.

Director Calum Wright said: “We are absolutely delighted to be named Independent Restaurant of the Year for Scotland by Deliveroo!

Phillip Adams, Calum Wright and Ashley Adams launched Big Manny's Pizza on Holburn Street during Covid.
Phillip Adams, Calum Wright and Ashley Adams launched Big Manny’s Pizza on Holburn Street during Covid. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“From our beginnings in Aberdeen, dreamt up myself, Phil and Ash, to our expansion across the city, our mission has been to bring those big, flavour-packed New York-style pizzas with a Manny’s’ twist to Scotland.

“This award is a testament to our amazing team and all the pizza lovers across Aberdeen who’ve embraced our slices.

“A massive thank you to Deliveroo for this incredible recognition!”

Cafe 100

Cafe 100, on Holburn Street, picked up the award for Best Breakfast and Coffee for the second year in a row.

Customers rave about their rolls, breakfast wraps and full cooked breakfasts.

Cafe 100’s full cooked breakfast. Image: Boris Borisov.

Owner Boris Borisov said: “We could not believe that for a second year in a row our customers have given us so much support and appreciation.

“We are so humbled by the love we have received and thank you does not describe how grateful we are.

“We want to thank all our staff for the hard work they’ve put in to make this a reality, and we hope we never disappoint with providing the level of care and quality that our customers have appreciated us for.  Thank you!”

FreshMex

FreshMex are no stranger to Deliveroo awards, being named winner of ‘Best Mexican’ in Scotland for the second time in a row.

The Schoolhill restaurant and takeaway has been a fan-favourite spot for Mexican lovers in Aberdeen since opening in 2018.

They made headlines back in 2023 for being voted top 10 in the world by Deliveroo.

Robbie Moult, Director of FreshMex, said: “We’re absolutely buzzing to have won the Best Mexican in Scotland for the second year running!

FreshMex came out on top once again. Image: Deliveroo

“It means a lot to our whole team of 62 — from the kitchen crew to our front-of-house legends and venue managers.

“This is their prize and I’m so proud of every one of them.

“We’ve always said our goal is to serve up fast, fresh, feel-good food, and this award feels like a big high five from our loyal FreshMex customers in Aberdeen and Edinburgh.

“Massive thanks to everyone who continues to support us and who voted for us — we wouldn’t be here without you!”

Siam Cottage

Siam Cottage is a newcomer to the Deliveroo awards in 2025. However, the restaurant has been a mainstay on Aberdeen’s Castle Street for many years.

Their most ordered dishes on Deliveroo include honey chilli, sweet and sour chicken and pad thai.

A spokesperson for Siam Cottage said: “We are absolutely thrilled and incredibly proud to have received the Scotland Deliveroo Takeaway Award!

The Siam Cottage is a Castlegate mainstay. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

“On behalf of our chef owners Neng and TP, and our Maître d’, Ying, we extend our deepest gratitude to our incredible staff, whose dedication and hard work made this achievement possible.

“It proves that even amidst economic challenges, a dedicated local business can flourish by focusing on quality and our amazing customers here in Aberdeen.”

Sea Salt and Sole

Sea Salt and Sole picked up the award for Best Fish and Chips.

The chipper has locations in Dyce, Bridge of Don, Cove and Ellon.

Sea Salt and Sole was named best chipper in Scotland. Image: Sea Salt and Sole.

Rikki Pirie, Director at Sea Salt and Sole, said: “Wow, we’ve won! It’s incredible to be named Deliveroo’s Best Fish & Chips in Scotland!

“Huge thanks to everyone who voted – your support means everything. We’re looking forward to serving up our award-winning fish & chips to Aberdeen locals for a long time to come.”

