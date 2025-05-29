Warning for A93 drivers as speed cameras to be used at six locations this summer

Several seasonal police safety speed cameras will be deployed on the A93 in Aberdeenshire at the start of June.

Police Scotland’s North Safety Camera Unit has selected six locations for “seasonal short-term deployments” due to increased traffic over the summer.

It’s hoped the move will encourage drivers to slow down and stick to the speed limits.

The following locations were chosen after concerns were raised by road policing, local authorities and residents:

A93 east of A97, Dinnet

A93 east of Balnault Farm, Crathie

A93 west of Darroch Wood, Aboyne

As well as the Aberdeenshire section, the cameras will also be in place at the following locations in neighbouring Perthshire at the following routes:

A93 north of Rhiedorrach

A93 Spittal of Glenshee Hotel

A93 south of Carsie

A93 speed cameras will ‘encourage motorists to adhere to the speed limits’

Police Scotland’s North Safety Camera Unit manager, Eric Dunion, said: “These locations would not normally meet the criteria to become a permanent location but the short-term deployment scheme gives us the flexibility to be at locations where we believe there will be a change in traffic behaviour over the upcoming months.

“We will be enforcing at the locations and aim to encourage motorists to improve their driver behaviour and adhere to the speed limits in place. Speed limits are in place for the safety of all road users.”