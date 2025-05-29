Aberdeenshire man spends 30 nights sleeping rough across Europe to highlight homelessness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire man spends 30 nights sleeping rough across Europe to highlight homelessness

Gordon Cruden documented his "humiliating and degrading" experiences in Paris, Stockholm and Prague.

By Ellie Milne
Man sitting on ground outside shop door
Gordon Cruden is aiming to highlight the challenges homeless people are facing on city streets. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Body broken and humiliated and degraded by those he met, an Aberdeenshire man’s 30 nights sleeping rough on streets across Europe proved a shocking experience.

Gordon Cruden left his home in Oldmeldrum on April 30 with only his medications, phone, charger, passport and the clothes on his back.

In every city he visited, he aimed to highlight the different challenges the homeless community faces on a daily basis.

Gordon, who set up the rehabilitation service Teen Challenge North East Scotland, slept on the streets of Paris, Stockholm, Prague, Berlin, Lisbon and Manchester.

Headshot of Gordon Cruden
Gordon Cruden has spent 30 nights sleeping rough across different European cities. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

And he has now shared the fear he felt sleeping rough and his humiliation begging for money – with some people even spitting at him.

Heartbreakingly, he said he’d met people who have simply given up hope life can ever be better for them.

The 59-year-old spent the final nights of the Hungry for the Needs of the Homeless Challenge in Aberdeen – only 30 minutes from his family and his own bed.

“People who are vulnerable and homeless are still people,” he said.

“What they need is a little bit of understanding, a smile and someone to speak to them for five minutes.”

Row of tents on Lisbon street
Gordon shared a photo from the streets of Lisbon. Image: Freedom Challenge Trust.

Gordon Cruden blogs his way through challenge

The former pastor has been documenting his travels across Europe in a blog on the Freedom Challenge Trust website.

He has been highlighting how big an issue homelessness is in each country and how vulnerable people on the streets are supported.

Gordon spent time begging for money to buy food and hot drinks – and to better understand what homeless people go through.

“I’ve found that very humiliating and tough,” he said.

“I begged in Paris for seven hours straight and got three euros.

Gordon Cruden in Aberdeen, standing with the few possessions he allowed himself on his challenge, with the Bon Accord Centre and its rainbow stairs behind him.
Gordon spent his final nights of the challenge in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“I begged in Stockholm for three hours and got nothing – and someone came up and farted right in my face.

“Anyone who is begging to survive is at their worst, at their lowest ebb – and someone chooses to do that to them.

“I didn’t feel sad for myself, but I was thinking ‘he’ll be doing this to other people and they are going to feel worse about themselves’.

“It would be humiliating.”

Homeless challenge has major toll on body

Tent on street outside Paris restaurant
A tent on the street outside a Paris restaurant. Image: Freedom Challenge Trust.

The campaigner said there was a clear camaraderie among the homeless community in mainland Europe.

But he found fewer people looked out for each other when he visited Manchester, describing them as “angrier”.

He said of his experiences of sleeping rough: “There is a little bit of a fear that plays on your mind.

“I’m not drunk and I’m not high on drugs.

“I’m lying here and my mind is alert and I’m hearing and seeing everything.

“I’ve just had to go for it and trust that it will be okay.

Gordon Cruden sitting outside the now closed M&S store on St Nicholas Street.
The 59-year-old said the most difficult city to sleep rough in was Prague. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“I’ve found it really, really difficult.

“My adrenaline has been really high, so even if I found a decent place to sleep, I couldn’t.”

The lack of nutritious food over the past month has also taken a major toll on Gordon’s body.

“My body is just broken, I’ve got a chest infection,” he said.

“If I had another two weeks of this, I think I’d be in hospital.

“There’s a lot of high carb, junk food and it’s not sustainable over a long period of time.

“I’ve been walking around 15 miles a day going between different services.

“My legs are in bits.

“As the days and weeks have gone on, my brain has started to fog up and I’m beginning to make mistakes.”

‘They’ve given up hope’

Living rough in every city was hard, but the 59-year-old said Prague was the most difficult.

Gordon Cruden standing with arms folded leaning on wall. One of his final night's sleeping rough was in Aberdeen city centre.
Gordon Cruden is also raising money to support homeless communities in the north-east. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“The services were the same as everywhere else, but the level of the problem there was really bad,” he said.

“Men and women were really beat up, swollen faces, crutches, open sores.

“A real mess in regards to their physical health.

“That was difficult to see.”

Gordon said the biggest problem was people not having the belief they could change their circumstances.

“They have given up hope,” he said.

“Giving people on the street hope that their life can be turned around is really difficult.”

Gordon is raising money via Freedom Challenge Trust for organisations he has witnessed making a difference in vulnerable communities.

