Aberdeenshire man spends 30 nights sleeping rough across Europe to highlight homelessness

Body broken and humiliated and degraded by those he met, an Aberdeenshire man’s 30 nights sleeping rough on streets across Europe proved a shocking experience.

Gordon Cruden left his home in Oldmeldrum on April 30 with only his medications, phone, charger, passport and the clothes on his back.

In every city he visited, he aimed to highlight the different challenges the homeless community faces on a daily basis.

Gordon, who set up the rehabilitation service Teen Challenge North East Scotland, slept on the streets of Paris, Stockholm, Prague, Berlin, Lisbon and Manchester.

And he has now shared the fear he felt sleeping rough and his humiliation begging for money – with some people even spitting at him.

Heartbreakingly, he said he’d met people who have simply given up hope life can ever be better for them.

The 59-year-old spent the final nights of the Hungry for the Needs of the Homeless Challenge in Aberdeen – only 30 minutes from his family and his own bed.

“People who are vulnerable and homeless are still people,” he said.

“What they need is a little bit of understanding, a smile and someone to speak to them for five minutes.”

Gordon Cruden blogs his way through challenge

The former pastor has been documenting his travels across Europe in a blog on the Freedom Challenge Trust website.

He has been highlighting how big an issue homelessness is in each country and how vulnerable people on the streets are supported.

Gordon spent time begging for money to buy food and hot drinks – and to better understand what homeless people go through.

“I’ve found that very humiliating and tough,” he said.

“I begged in Paris for seven hours straight and got three euros.

“I begged in Stockholm for three hours and got nothing – and someone came up and farted right in my face.

“Anyone who is begging to survive is at their worst, at their lowest ebb – and someone chooses to do that to them.

“I didn’t feel sad for myself, but I was thinking ‘he’ll be doing this to other people and they are going to feel worse about themselves’.

“It would be humiliating.”

Homeless challenge has major toll on body

The campaigner said there was a clear camaraderie among the homeless community in mainland Europe.

But he found fewer people looked out for each other when he visited Manchester, describing them as “angrier”.

He said of his experiences of sleeping rough: “There is a little bit of a fear that plays on your mind.

“I’m not drunk and I’m not high on drugs.

“I’m lying here and my mind is alert and I’m hearing and seeing everything.

“I’ve just had to go for it and trust that it will be okay.

“I’ve found it really, really difficult.

“My adrenaline has been really high, so even if I found a decent place to sleep, I couldn’t.”

The lack of nutritious food over the past month has also taken a major toll on Gordon’s body.

“My body is just broken, I’ve got a chest infection,” he said.

“If I had another two weeks of this, I think I’d be in hospital.

“There’s a lot of high carb, junk food and it’s not sustainable over a long period of time.

“I’ve been walking around 15 miles a day going between different services.

“My legs are in bits.

“As the days and weeks have gone on, my brain has started to fog up and I’m beginning to make mistakes.”

‘They’ve given up hope’

Living rough in every city was hard, but the 59-year-old said Prague was the most difficult.

“The services were the same as everywhere else, but the level of the problem there was really bad,” he said.

“Men and women were really beat up, swollen faces, crutches, open sores.

“A real mess in regards to their physical health.

“That was difficult to see.”

Gordon said the biggest problem was people not having the belief they could change their circumstances.

“They have given up hope,” he said.

“Giving people on the street hope that their life can be turned around is really difficult.”

Gordon is raising money via Freedom Challenge Trust for organisations he has witnessed making a difference in vulnerable communities.