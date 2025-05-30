Unsold: Ex-RGU union will go back up for auction after top bid of £513k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Unsold: Ex-RGU union will go back up for auction after top bid of £513k

The building changed hands in 2014 for £5 million but has now only attracted offers of one tenth of that price.

By Chris Cromar
RGU students' union.
The former RGU students' union will go back under the hammer next month. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

The former RGU students’ union located on Schoolhill will go back under the hammer after it received a top price of a tenth of what it last sold for.

In December 2014, the B-listed ex-student hub and the Clarke Building on Harriet Street were sold by the university for £5 million.

It was bought by Malmaison/Hotel du Vin Group, who were expected to make it into a 255-bedroom boutique hotel and restaurant.

The project received planning permission in 2015, but the oil and gas downturn saw this vision scrapped.

Up for online auction yesterday by Future Property Auctions, it received a top bid of £513,500 after 17 bids were submitted for the property.

RGU students' union.
The building has much potential. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Former RGU Students’ Union going up for auction

The lot, which has been described as a “fantastic development opportunity” by auctioneers Future Property Auctions, includes 54-70 Schoolhill.

The university’s former building on Harriet Street will also be included in the sale.

As well as the buildings, which measure 88,794 square feet, it includes a central courtyard.

It was in use by the Robert Gordon University until 2013.

Its closure meant that despite Aberdeen being home to two universities and a college, the city centre has no students’ union.

Despite a revival of the hotel plans coming back on the table three years ago, it never took off.

RGU students' union Press and Journal article.
The building was set to become a hotel. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson.

Architects Halliday Fraser Munro said the two buildings have enough space for about 85 flats and a retail space.

Also, if it did become housing, it would be eligible for Aberdeen City Council’s affordable housing waiver.

This would make it exempt from the requirement to include affordable homes.

It will be back up for auction on June 12.

Inn at the Park back under the hammer… for a third time

Inn at the Park, which is located in Ferryhill, will also go back up for auction on June 12.

It comes after it received a high bid of £435k.

A total of 31 bids were submitted for the property at yesterday’s auction.

The bidding opened at £405k despite a guide price of £450k.

This did not meet the seller’s demand, and the lot will go back up for sale for a third time.

Inn at the Park.
Inn at the Park was under the hammer for a second time yesterday.  Image: Future Property Auctions.

On May 15, an online auction conducted by Future Property Auctions saw a high bid of £502k after receiving a total of eight bids for the 11-bedroom hotel.

The property also includes a bar, lounge, restaurant, function room and two beer gardens.

The next day, it was confirmed that the price failed to meet the expectations of the owners of the hotel.

Before going up for auction, Inn at the Park was last up on the market in late 2016.

At that time offers in excess of £550k were being sought for the Deemount Terrace hotel.

Both auctions will take place between 10 am to 3 pm on June 12.

