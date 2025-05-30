Wick’s Mastermind trophy legend ‘happy’ to retire aged 90 after decades engraving TV’s grand prize

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wick’s Mastermind trophy legend ‘happy’ to retire aged 90 after decades engraving TV’s grand prize

Denis Man celebrated his milestone birthday recently - with the discovery he has his own Wikipedia page

By Chris Cromar
Denis Mann, painstakingly engraving using the copper wheel engraving process that made the Mastermind trophies possible.
Denis Mann has engraved every single Mastermind trophy.

For the past 50 years, Wick’s Denis Mann has been the master artist behind the intricate designs on one of televisions most famous trophies.

Each winner of Mastermind has lifted aloft a stunning glass trophy featuring images from Greek mythology.

Now, having just celebrated his 90th birthday, he has finally decided to call time on a long and illustrious career.

Denis lives in Wick with his wife of 64 years Trudi, 84, a community in which he has been a leading artistic light for decades.

The Press and Journal caught up with the couple shortly after he made his last ever trophy for the BBC show.

Born in Perthshire, Denis attended art college in Edinburgh.

After a spell in the Royal Air Force, he became an art teacher in Stirlingshire.

Thinking back to the “hopes and dreams” of his art school days, however, he then decided to change course.

The next stage of his life came in December 1970, when he joined Caithness Glass as an artist, designer and engraver.

He’d travelled to the company’s factory in Wick to talk terms – and as luck would have it another visitor on that day was Bill Wright, the creator of Mastermind.

John Humphrys and Denis Mann, pictured with one of the trophies between them
Former Mastermind presenter John Humphrys and Denis Mann with the Mastermind trophy. Image: BBC.

“Little did I realise then the importance his visit would have for me,” Denis said.

Bill was shown examples of Denis’ work in copper wheel engraving, a skill that sees delicate shapes carved onto glass.

Hoping to find “something different” for a new trophy for his new show, Bill decided the technique was what he was looking for.

The result was that Denis engraved the first ever Mastermind trophy won in 1972 – and every prize since.

‘With only one or two exceptions, I have stuck with Bill’s original choice’

Bill’s choice of subject for the trophy was the “Nine Muses” from Greek mythology.

The mythical beings are credited with inspiring humans in the arts.

Denis said: “Over the years, with only one or two exceptions, I have stuck with Bill’s original choice.”

A Mastermind trophy, engraved with images from Greek mythology.
One of Denis’ iconic Mastermind trophies. Image: Denis Mann.

When Mastermind came to a temporary halt on the BBC, Denis left Caithness Glass to go freelance.

He was involved in the setting up of North Lands Creative, a centre of excellence for glass making in Lybster.

Mastermind returned on the Discovery Channel (between 2001 and 2002) .

And of course no-one other than Denis would be asked to engrave the bowl for the programme’s winners.

Denis Mann,pictured on Mastermind.
Denis moved to the Far North to work for Caithness Glass in Wick. Image: BBC.

The BBC took over the show once again in 2003, in what is now in its regular BBC Two spot.

And he has been engraving the trophy ever since.

His final trophy involvement was for the 2025 series, when he did the drawings and Wilma MacKenzie, from Argyll, did the engraving.

Wilma will continue to engrave bowls for future Mastermind winners.

She will use the same copper wheel process that Denis used over the decades.

‘Happy to be finished’

He told The Press and Journal that he is “happy to be finished” as he has “done it long enough”.

Speaking of her husband, Trudi said: “He doesn’t blow his own horn.

“As far as he’s concerned, it was a job that was done.”

Not many people have Wikipedia pages about them, but Denis does.

“And he did’t find out about this until his birthday!

“Guests were giving little sayings and speeches, and my niece mentioned that she was quite proud to have an uncle who was in mentioned in Wikipedia.”

Conversation