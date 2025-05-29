Moray ‘monster’ serial rapist could face life sentence after breaching order

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray ‘monster’ serial rapist could face life sentence after breaching order

Moir today appeared via video-link at the High Court in Glasgow having previously admitted three charges of breaching an order.

By Grant McCabe
Edward Moir
Edward Moir

A serial rapist who flouted a strict sex offence order by contacting two women and a girl from behind bars could be facing a life sentence.

Edward Moir was jailed for seven years in 2014 for attacking three vulnerable females in Elgin, Moray and Macduff.

The 34 year-old – who once claimed to be a “new kind of monster” – was made subject of a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) in January 2023.

He had been locked up again for sending what was described as a “disgusting” letter to a woman while in jail for the rapes.

These latest crimes then occurred while he was in HMP Edinburgh in 2024.

Moir today appeared via video-link from prison at the High Court in Glasgow having admitted, at a hearing last month, three charges of breaching the SOPO.

‘High risk’ of more crime

Lord Colbeck said a pre-sentencing report had assessed the rapist as remaining at a “high-risk” of further sexual offending.

The judge told Moir’s lawyer Simon Gilbride: “What concerns me is the apparent unwillingness to take part in the necessary courses within prison to address difficulties.

“It almost seems controlling like: ‘I am only doing what I want to do’.

“This is a worry in the context of sexual offending.”

Mr Gilbride accepted the report was “concerning” and that he could not oppose a full risk assessment being carried out on Moir.

This could eventually lead to a strict Order for Lifelong Restriction being imposed.

The case was adjourned and a further hearing is to take place in Inverness on August 26.

Moir contacted girl, 5

Prosecutor Vish Kathuria told the court last month how police and prison authorities became aware of phone contact which breached the terms of Moir’s SOPO.

Moir had been in touch with one woman dozens of times between March and June 2024.

The hearing  took place at Glasgow High Court. Image: Rick Colls/Shutterstock

He had also been in contact with a five-year-old girl around that time.

There had been nearly 30 calls to the number of another woman, which eventually led to her blocking him.

Moir raped three women during attacks between 2010 and 2013.

He was convicted following a trial at the High Court in Aberdeen.

‘Absolutely disgusted’

In 2021, Moir was guilty of indecently communicating with a woman who he barely knew.

In the letter, he asked her to be his “secret lover”.

Moir also chillingly stated prison had “turned him into a new kind of monster”.

The woman who received the letter was said to be “absolutely disgusted” and contacted police.