Supermarket Sweep: Aberdeenshire shopper hits the aisles as Aldi competition returns

An Aldi shopper in Aberdeenshire recently picked up £540.30 worth of goodies from the store as their Supermarket Sweet returned.

The challenge – inspired by the legendary TV gameshow – gave Lisa Milne the chance to make a five-minute trolley dash around the Westhill Store.

She snagged an array of household essentials and goodies and – perhaps the most eye-catching item among her haul – an inflatable palm tree.

And as well as getting to take home the freebies, Aldi matched the value of her shop for the charity Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS).

The charity helps support over 500 babies, children and young people across Scotland with life-shortening conditions and their families.

In 2025, every penny raised through the challenge will go directly to CHAS, with up to £10,000 pledged in support.

Lisa said: “I had so much fun taking part in the Supermarket Sweep.

“I’m delighted to have raised such a great amount for CHAS.

“It’s a fantastic charity supporting families across Scotland.

“And I’m chuffed with all the goodies I got to take home.”

‘Well done Lisa and thank you Aldi’

CHAS senior charge nurse, Lorraine Grace, is based in Aberdeen and welcomed the support.

“It’s wonderful to see the Aldi Supermarket Sweep taking place in Westhill,” she said.

“We offer many children and families vital support in their own homes across Aberdeenshire.

“Fundraising efforts like this are vital in helping us reach more families in need.

“Well done Lisa and thank you Aldi.”

Aldi Scotland’s Graham Nicolson added: “Our annual Supermarket Sweep holds a special place in the Aldi calendar.

“Congratulations to Lisa who managed to raise a fantastic £540 for CHAS.”