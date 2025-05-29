Supermarket Sweep: Aberdeenshire shopper hits the aisles as Aldi competition returns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Supermarket Sweep: Aberdeenshire shopper hits the aisles as Aldi competition returns

Lucky winner Lisa Milne took home over £500 worth of goodies

By Chris Cromar
Lisa Miller - arms thrown wide - celebrates after her sweep secured her three trolleys full of items - and a sizeable sum for charity.
Aldi Supermarket Sweep winner Lisa Miller was delighted with her supermarket dash. Image: Aldi Scotland.

An Aldi shopper in Aberdeenshire recently picked up £540.30 worth of goodies from the store as their Supermarket Sweet returned.

The challenge – inspired by the legendary TV gameshow – gave Lisa Milne the chance to make a five-minute trolley dash around the Westhill Store.

She snagged an array of household essentials and goodies and – perhaps the most eye-catching item among her haul – an inflatable palm tree.

And as well as getting to take home the freebies, Aldi matched the value of her shop for the charity Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS).

Lisa poses with the Aldi Team and charity partners in the aisles of Aldi Westhill. She's showing off the three laden trollies of goodies she grabbed as part of her Supermarket Sweep.
Lisa grabbed a whole lot of goodies and supplies during her Supermarket Sweep. Image: Aldi Scotland.

The charity helps support over 500 babies, children and young people across Scotland with life-shortening conditions and their families.

In 2025, every penny raised through the challenge will go directly to CHAS, with up to £10,000 pledged in support.

Lisa Miller poses with her packed trollies. In addition to an array of useful household products and some goodies, she also grabbed an inflatable palm tree.
Lisa Miller was delighted to have raised so much cash for CHAS. Image: Aldi Scotland.

Lisa said: “I had so much fun taking part in the Supermarket Sweep.

“I’m delighted to have raised such a great amount for CHAS.

“It’s a fantastic charity supporting families across Scotland.

“And I’m chuffed with all the goodies I got to take home.”

‘Well done Lisa and thank you Aldi’

CHAS senior charge nurse, Lorraine Grace, is based in Aberdeen and welcomed the support.

“It’s wonderful to see the Aldi Supermarket Sweep taking place in Westhill,” she said.

“We offer many children and families vital support in their own homes across Aberdeenshire.

“Fundraising efforts like this are vital in helping us reach more families in need.

“Well done Lisa and thank you Aldi.”

Image shows the exterior of the Aldi store at Westhill.
Westhill’s Aldi store hosted the Supermarket Sweep. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Aldi Scotland’s Graham Nicolson added: “Our annual Supermarket Sweep holds a special place in the Aldi calendar.

“Congratulations to Lisa who managed to raise a fantastic £540 for CHAS.”

