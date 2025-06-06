Get moving! Sign up for Summer Sport Camps in Aberdeen today

Sunshine and freedom – what’s not to love about summer? But with each summer the same question remains – what can we do to keep the kids moving and, ideally, off their screens?

Summer Sports camps at Aberdeen Sports Village (ASV) give children the chance to stay active, make friends, and have fun while trying out a variety of sports and activities in first-class facilities, including:

• Hyrox youngstars

• Swimming

• Dry diving

• Football

• Basketball

• Athletics

• Badminton

• Rugby

and many more exciting sports & activities!

Camps will be offered at an affordable price of £160 per week with week one beginning July 7-11 and running throughout the summer.

To make things even easier, ASV offers a lunch package at checkout for just £5 per day/£25 per week which includes a choice of sandwich, snack, fruit and drink each day.

Liam Kerr, ASV Sports Co-ordinator, said: “Summer sports camps at ASV give kids the perfect opportunity to stay active, build confidence, and make new friends over the summer. These are a great way to help parents seeking childcare as well, or for parents who just want to get the kids out and doing something different and fun. With our expert coaches on hand, children can explore different sports in a fun, supportive environment – keeping them moving, learning, and smiling all holiday long.”

Five reasons why your family will love Summer Sports Camps at ASV

1. Healthy kids are happiest

Obviously, sports camps directly improve health through exercise, but they also inspire kids to get more movement and live an overall happier lifestyle. According to the Department of Media, Culture and Sport, moving the body has numerous benefits for a young brain, and recent research has shown that participation in sport can improve a child’s numeracy score by 8% on average. What’s more, underachieving kids who regularly take part in sports activity can see a 29% increase in their numeracy skills.

With childhood obesity and mental-health issues at an all-time high, it’s essential to give kids a healthy alternative to staying inside spending long hours online or in front of the TV.

2. Summer Sports Camps help foster independence and social skills

Summer camps allow children to grow and find their own footing in social situations, whether that’s fostering independence, or teaching them valuable team-work and communication skills that will help them to gain self-confidence and autonomy.

3. Summer Sports Camps promote self-discipline

As children grow older, they will face challenges which may seem just too big to overcome. Through the skills and resilience developed through sports, children learn about problem solving and perseverance to help them deal with the various challenges in life.

4. A break from the usual hum and drum

If you’re working, tackling a list of errands or feel like everyone could use a break from the usual hum and drum, a break from the normal schedule and a different kind of childcare can do wonders for everyone – both children and parents!

5. ASV has first-class facilities and dedicated trainers, offering the best wellness in Aberdeen

ASV is home to first-class facilities, hundreds of classes and a strong fleet of trainers dedicated to helping you feel your best.

When the temperatures outside rise, cool off with the incredible aquatics facilities at ASV. Here you’ll find a 50-meter, 10-lane Olympic-sized training pool, a 25m pool with full-floating floor, diving facilities and more.

Of course, there’s also state-of-the-art outdoor track at ASV, where you may even be lucky enough to catch a glimpse of some of the professional performance athletes who come to ASV to train.

Learn more about the Summer Sports Camps at Aberdeen Sports Village and sign your kid up today.