Row over Foveran hedgerow ‘blocking view of Trump’s golf course’ escalated to Scottish Government

Aberdeenshire Council refused an application calling for the shrubbery to be cut down.

By Ellie Milne
Image shows the hedgerow at the centre of the neighbour dispute
The hedgerow at the centre of the dispute. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson.

A dispute over a high hedgerow on the outskirts of an Aberdeenshire village has been escalated to the Scottish Government.

Foveran resident Graeme Moir initially wrote to his neighbour, farmer James Duthie, asking for the “out of control” shrubbery to be trimmed down.

He claimed the 10ft high hedge blocked light, and his view of the Menie dunes and Donald Trump’s golf course.

Mr Duthie did partially trim down the hedgerow but this ultimately failed to resolve the issue.

A photo of the hedge taken from the road in Foveran. Cows can be seen in the field.
The hedgerow near Foveran. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson.

His neighbor then decided to take his complaints to Aberdeenshire Council.

At the time, he wrote: “I bought my property in 1988 partly because of the view of the Menie dunes and the ships passing on the North Sea.

“Your hedge has totally obliterated the view, depriving my garden and garage of light.

“I have tried on several occasions to explain to Mr Duthie his hedge has gone all out of proportion.

“It’s all around my property blocking light and any views available.”

Farmer James Duthie and a Highland cow
Farmer James Duthie is refusing to back down over his hedge. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

In response, Mr Duthie, the owner of a Highland Cow farm, argued he could not trim the hedgerow during bird nesting season.

He added the hedgerow was not actually on the boundary of his land, and created more than a decade ago under a “government-backed farm scheme” which places limits on what work can be done.

Foveran hedgerow appeal sent to Scottish Government

Mr Moir, who has lived at his property for almost 40 years, had hoped the council would force the hedgerow to be cut down under high hedge legislation.

However, he was informed at the start of the month his application had been refused.

The local authority said its impact was considered “minimal” and did not affect the “enjoyment” of the property.

Trump International Golf Links
The hedgerow is located a few miles from Donald Trump’s Aberdeenshire golf club. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

He has now gone to the Scottish Government to try and reverse this decision.

Mr Moir submitted a list of reasons why he would like to appeal, including its height being “incorrectly” reported.

He explains there are “two distinct hedges” included in his complaint, with one more than 10ft tall.

Photos showing the hedge blocking his view were also submitted.

Dunes at Foveran Links on the Menie estate
Some of the dunes at the Menie estate which have been “blocked” by the hedgerow. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

In his correspondence with the council, Mr Moir stated he and other nearby residents would be “very happy” if the hedgerow was reduced to 6.5ft.

The hedgerow’s owner, Mr Duthie, and the planning authority have both been informed of the appeal and asked for their response.

A government reporter will then be allocated the case to make a decision.

