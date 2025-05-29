Killed for £770: Man murdered Elgin mum Kiesha Donaghy before going on spending spree

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Killed for £770: Man murdered Elgin mum Kiesha Donaghy before going on spending spree

A jury convicted Owen Grant, 43, of murder - and we can now reveal he has a history of violent crime and a previous conviction for arson to the danger of life.

By Dave Finlay
Owen Grant has been jailed for life. Supplied by Police Scotland
A vicious killer who went on a spending spree after savagely beating a woman to death was jailed for life today for the “horrible” murder.

Owen Grant repeatedly bludgeoned Lucretia Donaghy, known as Kiesha, with a weapon such as a claw hammer in the fatal attack

A judge ordered that Grant, 43, must serve at least 24 years in jail before seeking parole.

This is due to what the judge called the “exceptionally brutal nature of the murder” and the killer’s extensive record for violent crime.

Lord Scott told Grant that he murdered “an unarmed and defenceless” 32-year-old woman in her own home on Anderson Drive, in Elgin.

Kiesha Donaghy
The death of Kiesha Donaghy shocked the Elgin community.

The judge said: “The attack was exceptionally savage, frenzied and, as your own senior counsel said, brutal.”

“The reasons for this brutal murder remain unknown, but appear almost certainly to have been related to money.”

Lord Scott said that, after the murder, Grant embarked on a spending spree “frittering away” hundreds of pounds on cocaine.

The judge said Kiesha mum’s heart was broken by the tragedy.

Kiesha died after sustaining multiple blunt-force head injuries and was found lying face down in her bedroom.

A neighbour heard sounds of an argument and the victim calling out: “No, no, no.”

Killer caught on camera with ‘wad of money’

Police found Grant’s passport at the flat and he left his hand print in the victim’s blood on a bedroom wall.

He was caught on camera with a wad of money after the killing.

The killer claimed the blood got on him after he earlier tattooed the victim’s right wrist with the name of her daughter.

Grant, of Sandstone Avenue, Elgin, had denied murder and claimed he was devastated by Kiesha’s death.

But a jury found him guilty of assaulting Kiesha by repeatedly striking her on the head and body with an unknown object and murdering her on November 15 2023 by a majority verdict on the third day of deliberations by jurors.

Following the trial, it can now be reported that Grant was previously jailed for eight years for arson to the danger of life at Warrington Crown Court.

Flowers on the street at fence outside Kiesha Donaghy's flat.
Floral tributes following Kiesha Donaghy death. Anderson Drive, New Elgin. David Mackay/DCT Media

Grant told the court he owed Kiesha £300 and was planning to pay her.

He agreed that he knew £770 was counted out at her home prior to the murder, but denied that he took the money.

Killer ‘ran out of money’

Grant denied that he was facing “a financial crisis”.

Instead, he claimed he was able to pay his debts.

Grant said he went to Kiesha’s address on the day of the murder intending to pay his bill but there was no answer.

Advocate depute Christopher Wilson KC told the court Grant had just over £12 in his bank and did not pay rent that week.

The prosecutor told jurors: “My suggestion to you is the accused had run out of money.

“A drug habit and a lack of money is a bad combination.”

Cameras captured Grant putting a bag in a bin after the killing.

He also bought cigarettes and drinks at a Scotmid store with a large amount of cash in his wallet.

Police didn’t find money or a murder weapon at Kiesha’s home.

After the murder, Grant turned up drunk at another woman’s address and gave her £200 to source cocaine.

Owen Grant, 43, lied by telling the woman Kiesha hadn’t died and it was “a drugs raid” on her house. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown

The woman returned to the house and told him she had learned that Kiesha was dead.

Grant cried – then claimed the information was wrong and police were only at Kiesha’s address due to a drugs raid.

The woman said Grant gave her more money over a weekend to score more drugs and gave cash to her children.

He was planning a trip to Inverness and had “a shopping list”, the woman said.

‘Life without her will never be the same’

Today’s ruling means it will ultimately be up to a parole board to decide if or when Grant ever leaves jail.

After the hearing, Kiesha’s mum, Amanda Gow, said: “Life without Kiesha will never be the same.

“She was my only daughter and my first born. Her two daughters will have to live their lives without their mum.

“I still cannot get my head around the fact that she is gone and that her life was taken in such a brutal way.

Mrs Gow added: “I would like everyone, including the press, to respect my family’s privacy at this time.

“I would also like to thank Police Scotland and all those who provided support to us.”

Police thank community

Detective Superintendent Lorna Ferguson said: “My thoughts remain with Kiesha’s family and friends as they continue to try to come to terms with what happened.

Detective Superintendent Lorna Ferguson. Image: DCT Media

“I hope the verdict will bring them some form of justice.

“This was a complex enquiry and I would like to thank the local community for their patience and assistance throughout our investigation.

“Grant now faces the consequences of his actions.

“Violence such as this is never acceptable in our communities and we will work tirelessly to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.”

