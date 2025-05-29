Killed for £770: Man murdered Elgin mum Kiesha Donaghy before going on spending spree

A vicious killer who went on a spending spree after savagely beating a woman to death was jailed for life today for the “horrible” murder.

Owen Grant repeatedly bludgeoned Lucretia Donaghy, known as Kiesha, with a weapon such as a claw hammer in the fatal attack

A judge ordered that Grant, 43, must serve at least 24 years in jail before seeking parole.

This is due to what the judge called the “exceptionally brutal nature of the murder” and the killer’s extensive record for violent crime.

Lord Scott told Grant that he murdered “an unarmed and defenceless” 32-year-old woman in her own home on Anderson Drive, in Elgin.

The judge said: “The attack was exceptionally savage, frenzied and, as your own senior counsel said, brutal.”

“The reasons for this brutal murder remain unknown, but appear almost certainly to have been related to money.”

Lord Scott said that, after the murder, Grant embarked on a spending spree “frittering away” hundreds of pounds on cocaine.

The judge said Kiesha mum’s heart was broken by the tragedy.

Kiesha died after sustaining multiple blunt-force head injuries and was found lying face down in her bedroom.

A neighbour heard sounds of an argument and the victim calling out: “No, no, no.”

Killer caught on camera with ‘wad of money’

Police found Grant’s passport at the flat and he left his hand print in the victim’s blood on a bedroom wall.

He was caught on camera with a wad of money after the killing.

The killer claimed the blood got on him after he earlier tattooed the victim’s right wrist with the name of her daughter.

Grant, of Sandstone Avenue, Elgin, had denied murder and claimed he was devastated by Kiesha’s death.

But a jury found him guilty of assaulting Kiesha by repeatedly striking her on the head and body with an unknown object and murdering her on November 15 2023 by a majority verdict on the third day of deliberations by jurors.

Following the trial, it can now be reported that Grant was previously jailed for eight years for arson to the danger of life at Warrington Crown Court.

Grant told the court he owed Kiesha £300 and was planning to pay her.

He agreed that he knew £770 was counted out at her home prior to the murder, but denied that he took the money.

Killer ‘ran out of money’

Grant denied that he was facing “a financial crisis”.

Instead, he claimed he was able to pay his debts.

Grant said he went to Kiesha’s address on the day of the murder intending to pay his bill but there was no answer.

Advocate depute Christopher Wilson KC told the court Grant had just over £12 in his bank and did not pay rent that week.

The prosecutor told jurors: “My suggestion to you is the accused had run out of money.

“A drug habit and a lack of money is a bad combination.”

Cameras captured Grant putting a bag in a bin after the killing.

He also bought cigarettes and drinks at a Scotmid store with a large amount of cash in his wallet.

Police didn’t find money or a murder weapon at Kiesha’s home.

After the murder, Grant turned up drunk at another woman’s address and gave her £200 to source cocaine.

The woman returned to the house and told him she had learned that Kiesha was dead.

Grant cried – then claimed the information was wrong and police were only at Kiesha’s address due to a drugs raid.

The woman said Grant gave her more money over a weekend to score more drugs and gave cash to her children.

He was planning a trip to Inverness and had “a shopping list”, the woman said.

‘Life without her will never be the same’

Today’s ruling means it will ultimately be up to a parole board to decide if or when Grant ever leaves jail.

After the hearing, Kiesha’s mum, Amanda Gow, said: “Life without Kiesha will never be the same.

“She was my only daughter and my first born. Her two daughters will have to live their lives without their mum.

“I still cannot get my head around the fact that she is gone and that her life was taken in such a brutal way.

Mrs Gow added: “I would like everyone, including the press, to respect my family’s privacy at this time.

“I would also like to thank Police Scotland and all those who provided support to us.”

Police thank community

Detective Superintendent Lorna Ferguson said: “My thoughts remain with Kiesha’s family and friends as they continue to try to come to terms with what happened.

“I hope the verdict will bring them some form of justice.

“This was a complex enquiry and I would like to thank the local community for their patience and assistance throughout our investigation.

“Grant now faces the consequences of his actions.

“Violence such as this is never acceptable in our communities and we will work tirelessly to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.”

