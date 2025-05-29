Magnet Kitchens shuts Aberdeen store in latest blow for George Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Magnet Kitchens shuts Aberdeen store in latest blow for George Street

The store has been cleared-out with signs directing customers to Dundee.

By Ross Hempseed
Magnet Kitchen on George Street. The store has been emptied and a poster directs customers towards Dundee.
The shop has been stripped out. Image: DC Thomson.

In another blow to George Street in Aberdeen, Magnet Kitchens has closed its doors.

The retailer was located on the corner of George Street and St Andrew Street for several years.

Magnet have around 170 showrooms across the country, including, until now, their Aberdeen showroom.

The corner site on George Street has already been emptied and a poster directs customers to what is now their nearest branch, 60 miles or so away in Dundee.

The posters read: “Sorry we are closed.”

Image shows the now empty Magnet Kitchens unit after the retailer left the city
The loss of the retailer is a fresh blow for George Street. Image: DC Thomson.

The Aberdeen location has also been removed from the showroom finder on the Magnet Kitchens website.

It is the latest in a series of blows for George Street, with the neighbouring unit Blacks shutting up shop last year and the nearby Jo Malone store moving to Union Square.

The area has suffered since the closure of John Lewis in 2021.

Plans have, however, been submitted to transform the massive former retail unit into an entertainment complex, with ten-pin bowling, go-karting and an arcade.

Developers say the project has the potential to revitalise George Street, creating a new destination for shoppers and tourists in Aberdeen.

Magnet Kitchens has been approached for comment.

