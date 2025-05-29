Magnet Kitchens shuts Aberdeen store in latest blow for George Street

In another blow to George Street in Aberdeen, Magnet Kitchens has closed its doors.

The retailer was located on the corner of George Street and St Andrew Street for several years.

Magnet have around 170 showrooms across the country, including, until now, their Aberdeen showroom.

The corner site on George Street has already been emptied and a poster directs customers to what is now their nearest branch, 60 miles or so away in Dundee.

The posters read: “Sorry we are closed.”

The Aberdeen location has also been removed from the showroom finder on the Magnet Kitchens website.

It is the latest in a series of blows for George Street, with the neighbouring unit Blacks shutting up shop last year and the nearby Jo Malone store moving to Union Square.

The area has suffered since the closure of John Lewis in 2021.

Plans have, however, been submitted to transform the massive former retail unit into an entertainment complex, with ten-pin bowling, go-karting and an arcade.

Developers say the project has the potential to revitalise George Street, creating a new destination for shoppers and tourists in Aberdeen.

Magnet Kitchens has been approached for comment.

