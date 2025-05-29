Trains north of Dingwall are scrapped for three weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trains north of Dingwall are scrapped for three weeks

Major engineering works are taking part on the line.

By Michelle Henderson
A train on the Far North Line.
Train services operating north of Dingwall on the Far North Line will grind to a halt for three weeks next month. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Trains north of Dingwall are being scrapped for three weeks, with passengers forced to rely on replacement buses.

Communities on the Far North Line will be cut off from the network from Sunday June 8 until Monday June 30.

ScotRail said that while the work will mean “some temporary disruption”, the work is “essential”.

It is investing £11.5million to refurbish and replace key sections of the line to ensure its “long-term reliability”.

What can commuters expect in the coming weeks?

There will be no trains operating north of Dingwall during the works, with buses replacing trains between Inverness and Wick/Thurso.

The buses will stop at key stations along the way, including Invergordon, Tain, Ardgay and Lairg, but some commuters will be left out in the cold.

Scotrail said the replacement buses will not serve Altnabreac or Scotscalder stations, due to what it described as “access limitations”.

A limited number of train services will operate between Inverness and Dingwall, calling at intermediate stations.

Two people walking past a ScotRail train. Services on the Far North Line will stop for three weeks during improvement works.
Commuters are being warned to expect three weeks of delays as trains north of Dingwall are cancelled next month. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Meanwhile, services between Inverness and Kyle of Lochalsh will run as normal.

On Sunday June 8, the 5.54 pm Inverness to Wick service will be replaced by bus.

Fast forward three weeks to June 30, both the 6.18am service and 8.02am service from Wick to Inverness will be replaced by buses.

ScotRail’s Mark Ilderton said: “We know how important the Far North Line is to the communities it serves.

“While this work means some temporary disruption, it is a vital investment in the long-term future of the route.

“We are committed to keeping our customers moving throughout the works, with replacement buses in operation and limited train services running where possible.”

Dalchalm level crossing will also be temporarily closed.

Motorists will be directed via the A9.

Commuters are being advised to allow extra time to compensate for any delays.

Network Rail Scotland route director Ross Moran said: “By replacing and refurbishing infrastructure – some of it nearly a century old – we’ll help provide safer, smoother, and more reliable journeys.”

