Trains north of Dingwall are scrapped for three weeks

Trains north of Dingwall are being scrapped for three weeks, with passengers forced to rely on replacement buses.

Communities on the Far North Line will be cut off from the network from Sunday June 8 until Monday June 30.

ScotRail said that while the work will mean “some temporary disruption”, the work is “essential”.

It is investing £11.5million to refurbish and replace key sections of the line to ensure its “long-term reliability”.

What can commuters expect in the coming weeks?

There will be no trains operating north of Dingwall during the works, with buses replacing trains between Inverness and Wick/Thurso.

The buses will stop at key stations along the way, including Invergordon, Tain, Ardgay and Lairg, but some commuters will be left out in the cold.

Scotrail said the replacement buses will not serve Altnabreac or Scotscalder stations, due to what it described as “access limitations”.

A limited number of train services will operate between Inverness and Dingwall, calling at intermediate stations.

Meanwhile, services between Inverness and Kyle of Lochalsh will run as normal.

On Sunday June 8, the 5.54 pm Inverness to Wick service will be replaced by bus.

Fast forward three weeks to June 30, both the 6.18am service and 8.02am service from Wick to Inverness will be replaced by buses.

ScotRail’s Mark Ilderton said: “We know how important the Far North Line is to the communities it serves.

“While this work means some temporary disruption, it is a vital investment in the long-term future of the route.

“We are committed to keeping our customers moving throughout the works, with replacement buses in operation and limited train services running where possible.”

Dalchalm level crossing will also be temporarily closed.

Motorists will be directed via the A9.

Commuters are being advised to allow extra time to compensate for any delays.

Network Rail Scotland route director Ross Moran said: “By replacing and refurbishing infrastructure – some of it nearly a century old – we’ll help provide safer, smoother, and more reliable journeys.”