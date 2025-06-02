P&J and Courier unite for the first time to help families Trapped by Raac

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
P&J and Courier unite for the first time to help families Trapped by Raac

In a landmark move two of Scotland's leading titles ask for a united approach against Raac injustice in Aberdeen, Dundee and beyond. Lindsay Bruce
Lindsay Bruce
In a first of its kind, The Press and Journal, and sister paper The Courier, stand shoulder to shoulder, sharing front pages, united against Raac.

The Press and Journal has taken a landmark step in our fight for those Trapped by Raac in Aberdeen, and across Scotland.

In a first for both titles, we join with our sister paper The Courier to share a joint front page highlighting those devastated by the defective block crisis.

That is a testament to how serious an issue it has become in our communities.

Together, alongside the thousands of those affected, we are united against Raac.

We are also asking for your help – we are asking our readers to sign this petition and give homeowners and tenants a voice in the corridors of power.

That is where their plight must be heard.

‘Passing the buck must stop… for the sake of our communities’

For this special edition of these newspapers, both editors of these publications have said why they have taken this important step in highlighting the issue blighting our communities.

The Press and Journal editor Craig Walker. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Editor of The Press and Journal, Craig Walker, said that we’ll continue to champion the people of Balnagask, but more needs to be done.

“More than 500 houses, thousands of people displaced, hundreds more in limbo and 18 months of misery for all. This is the scale and the cost of Aberdeen City Council discovering risky Raac in the roofs of Balnagask homes,” he said.

“Yet this week in Holyrood, weeks into our Trapped by Raac campaign, finance minister Ivan McKee claimed MSPs were “scaremongering” with comments about residents losing their homes or being stuck in worthless properties.

The Shinnie family from Torry: Callum, Olivia, Sarah and Jude. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“He even said Raac does not have to be a ‘problem’ if it is ‘properly maintained’.

“What chance do the good people of Balnagask have – and almost a thousand more in Dundee and Angus – if their government ministers can’t comprehend the scale of this disaster?

“This is why we launched our campaign. And it’s why we are standing shoulder to shoulder with our sister title The Courier, today.

‘Homeowners in Aberdeen – and across Scotland – need our help’

“Time has run out for buck-passing, and for ignorance. It’s time to face reality, stand united, and help those suffering through no fault of our own.

“‘A complete injustice’ is how Tory MSP Meghan Gallagher described the situation in Aberdeen, to which Mr McKee told her to ‘tone down her language and focus on the facts.’

“Well, the facts are these: Hundreds of homes are going to be demolished unless funding can be found to provide alternative solutions. Hundreds more are living with the threat of Raac literally over their heads. And thousands of signatures are needed to get governments of all levels to come together to find a way forward.

Torry Community Raac Campaigner Lynn Winstanley with letters from homeowners for the housing minister. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“We have championed the Balnagask people on the pages of The Press and Journal. We’ve told the stories of families, pensioners, war veterans, babies, first-time buyers and long-standing members of the community.

“With no way forward, Trapped by Raac, they need our help.”

‘This isn’t just about buildings, it’s about people’

David Clegg, editor for The Courier, says: “In Dundee alone, nearly 900 homes are caught in the RAAC crisis. Dozens more are affected in nearby Monifieth – and across Scotland, the total runs into the thousands, including in cities like Aberdeen.

“This isn’t just about buildings. It’s about people.

David Clegg, Editor – The Courier. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.

“It’s families raising children in homes that may no longer be safe. Elderly couples unable to downsize for health reasons.

“It’s young first-time buyers trapped in negative equity. It’s grieving daughters who, after the loss of a loved one, now face the burden of inheriting a crumbling flat that could financially devastate them.

Carol Lawrie in her Balnagask home earmarked for demolition due to Raac. Picture by Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.

“Both tenants and homeowners are affected, but it is the homeowners who face the sharpest edge of this crisis.

“They are living in properties no longer worth the value of their mortgage.

“Many cannot sell, cannot move, and cannot see a way forward.

“They are Trapped by Raac.

‘We’re proud to stand with families Trapped by Raac, we hope you will too’

“That’s why The Courier and The Press and Journal have taken the landmark decision to share our front pages.

“This is more than a campaign – it’s a call for urgent action.

“Each level of government is passing the buck.

“Councils will support their own tenants but are leaving private homeowners to face this alone.

Wayne and Yvette Hoskins, Dundee Raac campaigners. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“Holyrood looks to Westminster. Westminster looks the other way.

“Homeowners feel abandoned – and with good reason. No one is offering them a way out. No one even appears to be trying.

“Our petition aims to change that. It gives these people a voice and demands those in power finally listen.

“They need your support. We’re proud to stand with them. We hope you will too.”

There’s just two weeks to go to sign the homeowners’ petition, here:

hub spot raac:

Read more from the Trapped by Raac Campaign here:

