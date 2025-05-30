Video: Kellands School pupils celebrate Dons victory with football-inspired lesson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Video: Kellands School pupils celebrate Dons victory with football-inspired lesson

More than 250,000 people have watched the video of the pupils learning about the Aberdeen FC players.

By Ellie Milne

A video of pupils and staff at an Inverurie primary school celebrating the Dandy Dons has attracted much attention online.

After Aberdeen FC won the Scottish Cup, Kellands School decided to mark the occasion with a red and white day.

Pupils from P1 to P7 donned the team colours to create a sea of red and white across the school.

Teachers organised a variety of fun activities and even a Dons-inspired lesson, with depute head Alan Souter helping one class expand their knowledge of the squad.

Mr Mollison, Mr Souter and Mrs Brunton wearing Aberdeen FC shirts. Angus the Bull features on the whiteboard.
Mr Mollison, Mr Souter and Mrs Brunton celebrate the Dons. Image: Kellands School.

A video of the “daft” lesson now has more than 250,000 views on Facebook.

“A few of us here are quite big Dandies so we obviously wanted to celebrate the game,” Mr Souter told The Press and Journal.

“I teach one of the classes on a Monday so I came in with my full kit on.

“The lesson was to wind up one of the other teachers, who is a Rangers fan.

“I said to the class ‘let’s play a little joke’ and they were all on board.

Kellands School pupils wearing Aberdeen FC kits celebrate in the playground.
The school was “buzzing” about Aberdeen FC’s win. Image: Kellands School.

“What you see in the video is two minutes after we came up with the idea.

“It was just a bit of fun.

“They did have proper spelling words as well!”

Kellands School celebrate Dandy Dons

The staff at Kellands School have been shocked to see how much attention the video has gained online.

“We’re in our own little world running a primary school,” Mr Souter said.

“But it’s been really nice – and most of the feedback has been very complimentary.

School pupils enjoy a Dons disco dance in the playground
The whole school took part in a Dandy Dons disco in the playground. Image: Kellands School.

“We have lots of close links with the club, so it felt amazing to celebrate.

“It’s mad that it’s gone a bit viral.”

Deputy head teacher Caroline Brunton added: “We had a long-term relationship with the Aberdeen FC Community Trust and we’ve always maintained close links with the club.

“A lot of the kids are football fans, and we really push sport at the school, so it’s nice to make a big deal of it with the kids.

“Lots of the children were at the game.

“One of our P5s was even a mascot.”

Hunter Hardie holding an Aberdeen FC flag in the Hampden stands.
P5 pupil Hunter Hardie was at Hampden on Saturday. Image: Kellands Scool.

The teachers said the school was “buzzing” as they celebrated the Dons winning the Scottish Cup for the first time in 35 years.

And to end the day, all of the classes came together to enjoy a Dandies Disco in the playground.

Conversation