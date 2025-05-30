Video: Kellands School pupils celebrate Dons victory with football-inspired lesson

A video of pupils and staff at an Inverurie primary school celebrating the Dandy Dons has attracted much attention online.

After Aberdeen FC won the Scottish Cup, Kellands School decided to mark the occasion with a red and white day.

Pupils from P1 to P7 donned the team colours to create a sea of red and white across the school.

Teachers organised a variety of fun activities and even a Dons-inspired lesson, with depute head Alan Souter helping one class expand their knowledge of the squad.

A video of the “daft” lesson now has more than 250,000 views on Facebook.

“A few of us here are quite big Dandies so we obviously wanted to celebrate the game,” Mr Souter told The Press and Journal.

“I teach one of the classes on a Monday so I came in with my full kit on.

“The lesson was to wind up one of the other teachers, who is a Rangers fan.

“I said to the class ‘let’s play a little joke’ and they were all on board.

“What you see in the video is two minutes after we came up with the idea.

“It was just a bit of fun.

“They did have proper spelling words as well!”

Kellands School celebrate Dandy Dons

The staff at Kellands School have been shocked to see how much attention the video has gained online.

“We’re in our own little world running a primary school,” Mr Souter said.

“But it’s been really nice – and most of the feedback has been very complimentary.

“We have lots of close links with the club, so it felt amazing to celebrate.

“It’s mad that it’s gone a bit viral.”

Deputy head teacher Caroline Brunton added: “We had a long-term relationship with the Aberdeen FC Community Trust and we’ve always maintained close links with the club.

“A lot of the kids are football fans, and we really push sport at the school, so it’s nice to make a big deal of it with the kids.

“Lots of the children were at the game.

“One of our P5s was even a mascot.”

The teachers said the school was “buzzing” as they celebrated the Dons winning the Scottish Cup for the first time in 35 years.

And to end the day, all of the classes came together to enjoy a Dandies Disco in the playground.