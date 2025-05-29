Two people in hospital after three-vehicle crash near Buckie

Two people have been taken to hospital following a crash outside of Buckie this morning.

The accident took place on the A98 road at about 11am.

Police, fire and ambulance were all sent to the scene.

A fire service spokesperson confirmed three vehicles were involved and that three fire appliances were deployed to help police.

Crews made the vehicles safe before leaving shortly before midday.

The Scottish Ambulance Service also attended and took two casualties to hospital in Elgin.

A spokesperson said: We received a call at 11.08 to attend a road traffic collision on the A98 road near Buckie.

“Four ambulances were sent to the scene and two patients were transported to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.”

A police spokesperson said: “Around 11.10am on Thursday, 29 May, 2025, we received a report of a three-vehicle crash on the A98 near Buckie.

“One driver, a 27-year-old man, will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with careless driving.”