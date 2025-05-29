Date revealed for Lidl Lang Stracht closure – with staff relocated to other stores

Lidl has confirmed its Lang Stracht store will close in the coming weeks, with staff being relocated to other stores.

The store is the oldest Lidl in Aberdeen, having opened back in 2000.

The retailer has been unable to renew its lease on the site it currently occupies.

But a golden opportunity cropped up to create a new store just next door following the demolition of the Aberdeen Journals headquarters.

While the first attempts to buy the land fell through, council planning bosses finally named Lidl as the preferred bidder for the site.

That came following 10 months of crunch talks between Lidl and the council.

Construction of the new Lidl store could start later this year.

In the meantime, Lidl has confirmed the current Lang Stracht store will be closing on July 13.

A spokesperson for Lidl says this was due to the “landlord’s decision not to extend the lease” on the site.

Staff will be relocated to other Lidl stores in the area.

Lidl currently has four other stores in Aberdeen: Hutcheon Street, Inverurie Road, King Street and Wellington Road.

The retailer said it is not in a position to reveal details of the replacement store at this time.

Read more about Lidl Lang Stracht