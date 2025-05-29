Date revealed for Lidl Lang Stracht closure – with staff relocated to other stores

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Date revealed for Lidl Lang Stracht closure – with staff relocated to other stores

The Aberdeen supermarket is due to close in the coming weeks, with a new store to be built nearby.

By Ross Hempseed
Image shows the exterior of the Lidl Store on Lang Stracht.
Lidl on Lang Stracht in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Lidl has confirmed its Lang Stracht store will close in the coming weeks, with staff being relocated to other stores.

The store is the oldest Lidl in Aberdeen, having opened back in 2000.

The retailer has been unable to renew its lease on the site it currently occupies.

But a golden opportunity cropped up to create a new store just next door following the demolition of the Aberdeen Journals headquarters.

While the first attempts to buy the land fell through, council planning bosses finally named Lidl as the preferred bidder for the site.

That came following 10 months of crunch talks between Lidl and the council.

Construction of the new Lidl store could start later this year.

In the meantime, Lidl has confirmed the current Lang Stracht store will be closing on July 13.

Could Lidl move next door on Lang Stracht? Image shows the existing store, with the site for the new unit to the rear.
Lidl Lang Stracht is set to close in July with a new store built on the land of the former Aberdeen Journals. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A spokesperson for Lidl says this was due to the “landlord’s decision not to extend the lease” on the site.

Staff will be relocated to other Lidl stores in the area.

Lidl currently has four other stores in Aberdeen: Hutcheon Street, Inverurie Road, King Street and Wellington Road.

The retailer said it is not in a position to reveal details of the replacement store at this time.

Read more about Lidl Lang Stracht

Conversation