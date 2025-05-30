Month of A96 roadworks as double traffic lights to be set up near Inverness Airport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Month of A96 roadworks as double traffic lights to be set up near Inverness Airport

Drivers have been warned to expect delays.

By Graham Fleming
Temporary traffic lights and cones along with a sign reading "When red light shows wait here"
Drivers have been warned of delays. Image: Shutterstock

A set of double traffic lights are to be put up on the A96 near Inverness Airport due to roadworks.

Delays are to be expected east of the Highland Capital from June 9.

Roadworks are to go ahead on that date, lasting for a total of nine days until Friday July 18.

The works will be taking place from 9.30am to 3.30pm on weekdays between those dates, with traffic lights set up to manage the flow of cars.

Motorists on the A96 have been advised to leave extra time for their journeys for the duration of the works.

Delays due to Inverness Airport roadworks

A statement, issued by Inverness Airport, reads: “Planned roadworks are taking place on the A96, west of the airport from Monday June 9 to Friday July 18.

“Works will run on weekdays from 9.30am to 3.30pm between the Dalcross junction and Inverness Airport roundabout, with two sets of traffic lights in place.

“Please allow extra time for your journey.”

