Month of A96 roadworks as double traffic lights to be set up near Inverness Airport

A set of double traffic lights are to be put up on the A96 near Inverness Airport due to roadworks.

Delays are to be expected east of the Highland Capital from June 9.

Roadworks are to go ahead on that date, lasting for a total of nine days until Friday July 18.

The works will be taking place from 9.30am to 3.30pm on weekdays between those dates, with traffic lights set up to manage the flow of cars.

Motorists on the A96 have been advised to leave extra time for their journeys for the duration of the works.

Delays due to Inverness Airport roadworks

A statement, issued by Inverness Airport, reads: “Planned roadworks are taking place on the A96, west of the airport from Monday June 9 to Friday July 18.

“Works will run on weekdays from 9.30am to 3.30pm between the Dalcross junction and Inverness Airport roundabout, with two sets of traffic lights in place.

“Please allow extra time for your journey.”