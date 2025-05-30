Stornoway shop owner ordered to remove anti-Trump banner

A Stornoway shop owner has been ordered to remove an anti-Trump banner protesting the US President.

That’s after a sign which read ‘Shame on you Donald John,’ in reference to his two first names, was placed in front of their store – Lewis Revival – in March.

But now they have announced that Western Isles Council has told them to take down the banner displayed at their South Beach shop.

The council says the banner should be taken down by June 11 at the latest.

The banner was put up by shop owner Sarah Venus – who was originally born in the US.

She put up the sign in response to a contentious meeting in the White House between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President Trump, and Vice President JD Vance back on February 28.

Speaking to The Press and Journal back in March, she said she put up the sign because of concerns about how US leadership was handling the Ukraine and Russia situation.

Sarah said that she will continue to hand out free posters from the shop.

Shop owner forced to take down anti-Trump banner

Speaking on social media yesterday, she said: “Sadly, we are taking our banner down today.

“The local council decided to involve our landlady in their request that we remove it.

“We firmly believe she should not suffer any consequences from our ethical decisions to speak out gently yet visibly at this very important time.

“Free posters are still available in the shop.

“As for the banner, should anyone wish to play ‘banner, banner, who’s got the banner?’ maybe we could pass it around from site to site.

“Just a thought.”

Western Isles Council said the sign allegedly contravened planning consent for advertisements.

A spokesperson said: “The content of advertisements and signage is not covered under planning legislation, but the physical sign/banner etc. is.

“Having considered the scale and position of the sign, in a prominent position with the Stornoway conservation area, we are not of the view that it would be supported by policy.

“We therefore request that the banner be removed”.

Trump has roots on Isle of Lewis

The banner was put up with Donald Trump’s roots in the Western Isles in mind.

Mary Anne MacLeod, his mother, was born in Tong and grew up there before going to America to marry real estate developer Fred Trump.

Trump has since returned to Scotland to found a number of golf courses at the likes of Balmedie, Aberdeenshire and Turnberry in Ayrshire.

Trump touched on his Western Isles roots back in October.

He said: “My mother was great. She was a Stornoway.

“The Hebrides. That’s really serious Scottish. The Scottish people, they’re tough people.

“They’re good people. Actually, they’re very great people. But they’re good fighters.”