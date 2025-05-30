Tributes paid after sudden death of Pine Marten Bar and Scran owner Scott Fleming

Tributes have been paid to an Aviemore and Glenmore ‘legend’.

Scott Fleming, known as Scotty, has died at the age of 34.

Hundreds have since paid tribute to The Pine Marten Bar and Scran owner, and people say he will be remembered for his “kind soul” and “great sense of humour”.

He was well-known in the area, with many saying they appreciated his “funny” posts to the Pine Marten social media pages.

Scotty was also known for his generosity – including the time during the Covid pandemic, he gave away free Christmas dinners to those most in need.

In a post to social media, the bar confirmed Scotty’s passing. They said: “We are so sorry to share this news with you all. We want to share this so that all are informed of what’s happened.

“Please allow our community time and space to grieve and thank you for your support.

“Over and out, love from the whole Pine Marten Team.”

His friends are now trying to find somewhere to donate an assortment of meat from The Pine Marten Bar.

An additional post reads: “There’s an assortment of meat and what not here at The Pine Marten Bar and Scran that needs a good home.

“We all know our boy would’ve loved it to go to some good.”

Tributes to dedicated bar owner who was friend to many

Scotty had owned the popular Pine Marten Bar and Scran in Glenmore since November 2018.

Since that time, he had built up a name for himself and gained customers and friends around the globe.

Scotty was even named as a ‘Character of the Cairngorms’ as part of a Visit Cairngorms project that celebrated the stories of the communities who live and work in the area.

At the time of the project, Visit Cairngorms said: “Having left school at 15 to work towards becoming a snowboard instructor in Canada, Scott came back home to “sort my life out”.

“From being a ‘lifty’ at Cairngorm Mountain to working in local bars, he’s now a co-owner of the legendary Pine Marten Bar in Glenmore.

“It’s the people of the Cairngorms that have kept him here and his alternative, sociable and banter filled “PR” exploits attract many others in turn.

“With such a vast area to explore he admits he is still to see most of the Cairngorms, “even though I have lived here for almost 10 years!”

“Scotty is a true character in every sense of the word and he is very happy putting himself out there on film to entertain us through his brilliant use of social media.

“Not always fully clothed and very straight to the point, his sense of humour keeps us entertained and makes light of the tough world of hospitality.”

Scotty took part in large-scale operations to help find missing friend

Scotty’s friend and co-worker Rodrigo Falcon went missing after they had been on a night out in December 2022.

Along with the police, his friends organised various large-scale search operations in the area and raised the profile of his disappearance by speaking to the local and national media.

Sadly, Rodrigo’s body was eventually found in April last year on the outskirts of Aviemore.

Friends remember the life of pub owner Scott Fleming

Friends as well as those who knew Scotty from social media and their time in the bar posted tributes.

The post has hundreds of comments.

Heather Meek said: “Terribly sad to read this. What a character.

“Was a fun and caring person to be around in Canada and loved following his antics in the Spey Valley. Thoughts with his family and friends.”

Steve Kennedy paid tribute to the bar owner, saying Scotty’s Facebook posts ‘always made him chuckle’.

“So very sad to read this, Scott was such a character, always made me chuckle with his FB posts, and made us feel so welcome on our visit,” he said.

“All my thoughts with his family and friends. A true loss to Aviemore.”

Scotty remembered for his ‘laughs and kindness’

Janis Bootle said everyone will remember his ‘funny’ fundraising efforts.

She said: “So sad, RIP Scotty with Rod now.

“We will all remember laughs and kindness shown to all in lockdown and all your funny fundraising efforts. Thinking of all family friends & colleagues at this time.”

June McIntosh added: “My heart goes out to your loved ones.

“Your passing leaves a huge void, but I’m so grateful for the memories we shared at Lossie. You were a shining star, and your memory will live on.”